Nearly two months after coronavirus closures, first mall reopens in the Tucson-area

The first Tucson-area mall has reopened since coronavirus-related closures went into effect nearly two months ago.

Tucson Premium Outlets opened Friday with extensive safety protocols in place.

Along with occupancy limits in the stores, employees will wear protective equipment, hand-sanitizing stations will be placed around the open-air mall and masks will be available for shoppers.

The mall, on Twin Peaks Road near Interstate 10, had been closed since March 19.

“The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” said Kyra Monroe, the mall’s general manager. “We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives.”

The mall will be hosting food bank and clothing drives, as well as blood drives.

Tucson Mall and Park Place remain closed and have not yet announced plans for reopening.

