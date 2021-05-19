New development to shine spotlight on Tucson's City of Gastronomy designation

“We want to have a teaching kitchen … that would actually bring people into our culinary heritage,” said the Tucson native, who practiced law before buying and renovating the Downtown Clifton hotel in 2012. “The City of Gastronomy designation can be somewhat opaque to people. They come here and they say, ‘Well, I just want to taste all the food.’ And they eat all our wonderful food like our Sonoran hot dogs and our tortillas and our Mexican cultural foods. But it’s not just that. We want to give a platform for all of that and the chefs that are working with all those ingredients.”

The Bungalow Block is one of three Rio Nuevo redevelopment projects along the Sunshine Mile. Rio Nuevo also plans to redevelop the historic Solot Plaza, where Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizza will move, and the Friedman Block, which will be home to Lerua’s Fine Mexican Food, which was forced out of its home of nearly 80 years at 2005 E. Broadway in early 2019.

Dorman and Lane said it could be a year or more before the Broadway bungalows project is completed.

“It’s really exciting to bring a spotlight to everything that made us a City of Gastronomy and also to save these historic homes,” Dorman said. “It’s a win, win, win.”

“I love this place. We love its history. We love the city,” added Lane. “We love its culinary heritage, and to be able to spotlight that as well, not just these bungalows but Tucson as a place that is interesting and delectable and worth being a place to visit and a place to live and work and play, is an honor. It is a true honor that we were selected to give that prominence to this place.”

