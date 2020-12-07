NowRx Launches Free Same-Day Prescription Delivery in Phoenix

DEA-approved micro-fulfillment pharmacy alleviates COVID-19 health risk of waiting in line at crowded pharmacies, speeds time-to-treatment
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--NowRx Pharmacy, a technology-enabled pharmacy that provides same-day and same-hour delivery of prescription medications, today announced its official launch in Arizona, serving the fast-growing Phoenix metropolitan area. NowRx’s proprietary pharmacy software and last-mile logistics now provide residents with free same-day delivery, or $5 same-hour delivery, of medications directly to the home or office. NowRx relies on AI software at its DEA-licensed micro-fulfillment pharmacy, the first of its kind in the Phoenix market.
“As the fastest growing U.S. city, along with having a large community of retirees and older adults, Phoenix is a perfect location for NowRx’s same-day prescription delivery service,” said Cary Breese, CEO and co-founder, NowRx. “Phoenicians are savvy, forward-thinking people and deserve to experience a technologically advanced pharmacy experience, like the advancements they see in other shopping experiences. Especially during a pandemic, no one wants to wait in line at crowded pharmacies, and no one should have to experience a delay in starting their medication when they should be able to get it within hours.”
Due to their outdated software systems, manual processes and bottlenecks, traditional pharmacy retailers aren’t able to provide the faster, easier and superior customer experience that NowRx offers. Mail order companies often take days or weeks and do not provide delivery via their own HIPAA-trained drivers.
Rapid expansion of customer base, highest Yelp rating in the industry
Phoenix represents the fifth location for the rapidly-growing NowRx, which increased its customer base by 84 percent and revenues by 78 percent in the past year. Since its first delivery in 2016, NowRx has delivered over 200,000 prescriptions to more than 28,000 customers. NowRx also consistently maintains the highest Yelp rating in the industry.
NowRx Pharmacy works very similar to traditional retail pharmacies:
Doctors submit patient prescriptions electronically through their EMR systems or by fax.
NowRx then calls the patient to collect insurance and delivery information.
A HIPAA-certified NowRx employee delivers the prescription in under four hours for no additional charge ($5 fee for one-hour delivery). All the patient pays is their normal insurance copay.
After delivery, NowRx follows up with patients on refill reminders and provides complimentary consultations with a pharmacist by phone or video to improve adherence to medication regimens.
For patients with existing prescriptions, NowRx also offers the ability to request a refill online at nowrx.com or by texting a picture of the prescription bottle to 844-466-6979.
NowRx technology accelerates processes, saves consumers millions of dollars
NowRx’s competitive advantage over traditional retail and mail-order pharmacies comes from its proprietary pharmacy management software technology QuickFill (v3.5). QuickFill was built from the ground up to streamline and simplify prescription fulfillment and delivery while reducing costs and improving customer service. It includes a consumer app that provides customers with transparency and control over their prescriptions as they are being processed. It also includes Wheelz, a driver app, that coordinates delivery by NowRx’s HIPAA-trained drivers, enables delivery signatures and transactions, and tracks deliveries in real-time through GPS.
QuickFill technology also incorporates end-to-end robotic dispensing. When a customer clicks on the button to order a refill, that order is automatically routed to the nearest NowRx micro-fulfillment center, where the robots sort, count, bottle and label each medication in less than 30 seconds. The QuickFill software also streamlines the insurance approval process and even has an automated coupon feature that has saved customers millions of dollars by automatically searching for and applying drug manufacturer coupons.
QuickFill was recently certified by Surescripts Health Alliance Network, the nation’s leading health information network. Surescripts unifies electronic health records (EHR) vendors, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), pharmacies, clinicians and health plans, and connects QuickFill to more than 1.5 million physicians across the U.S. NowRx was recently named a finalist in the prestigious Surescripts White Coat award, given to the pharmacies with the highest accuracy in the country.
The Phoenix DEA-licensed micro-fulfillment pharmacy and delivery hub employs a team of pharmacists, technicians, and HIPAA-trained delivery drivers at their 5,600 square foot robot and AI-powered facility at 2452 W Birchwood Ave, Mesa, AZ. Phoenix territory coverage area can be found here.
The Phoenix location is the fifth location for the upstart NowRx, which also has three locations in Northern California and one in Orange County, California. The company recently raised $20 million to expand into new territories and to accelerate its technology roadmap.
About NowRx
NowRx is a technology-enabled pharmacy that uses proprietary pharmacy software, robotics, AI, and last-mile logistics to provide free same-day delivery of prescription medications. NowRx’s pharmacy management system, QuickFill (v3.5), is one of the only pharmacy management software systems designed for same-day delivery that has been certified by the nation’s leading health information network, Surescripts Health Alliance Network. Surescripts connects NowRx’s QuickFill directly to more than 1.5 million physicians across the U.S. Powered by its DEA-certified micro-fulfillment pharmacies and hyper-efficient operations, NowRx has delivered over 200,000 medications to 28,000+ customers as of Q3 2020. Learn more at www.nowrx.com.
