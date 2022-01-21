Pima College's aviation-tech program plans new training amid major expansion

The nondestructive testing program will teach students how to inspect aircraft components for flaws and wear visually and using tools such as ultrasound, X-ray, special dyes and methods using electrical current and magnetic particles.

“Kind of a long shot”

Bowersock said he was mulling what new training the school could offer with the major aviation expansion on its way to completion, but he wasn’t sure of Pima’s chances when he applied for the FAA grant, part of an overall $5 million program approved by Congress in 2020.

“I actually thought it was kind of a long shot because, obviously, the focus of the FAA program is on aviation maintenance, and though nondestructive testing is widely used throughout the aviation and aerospace industries, it’s not aviation-specific,” said Bowersock. “It’s not training new mechanics, and there’s this huge shortage of mechanics worldwide.”

But many critical components removed from aircraft during maintenance must be subjected to nondestructive testing before they can be put back into service, said Bowersock, a 20-year Air Force maintenance veteran who joined the Pima aviation program as an instructor in 2015 and was named director in 2016.