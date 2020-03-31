Raytheon, United Technologies to finalize merger deal

Raytheon Co. and United Technologies Corporation say they’ve won the necessary regulatory approvals for their all-stock merger and expect to close the merger prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, April 3.

Upon the closing of the merger, United Technologies will be renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and its common stock will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RTX.”

As previously announced, Tucson-based Raytheon Missile Systems will be merged into a new business unit called Raytheon Missiles & Defense, headquartered in Tucson and led by current Missile Systems President Wes Kremer.

Raytheon Missile Systems is the Tucson region’s biggest employer, with about 13,000 local employees who develop and build many of the nation’s front-line weapon systems, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, the Sidewinder air-combat missile and the Standard Missile series of ship-defense missiles and ballistic missile interceptors.

The last full day of trading in the shares of Raytheon Company is expected to be Thursday, April 2, the companies said.

Upon the closing of the merger on Friday, each share of Raytheon Company common stock will be converted into the right to receive 2.3348 Raytheon Technologies shares.