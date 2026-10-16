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An upcoming downtown venue, with three concepts under one roof, is under development with hopes of opening by New Year’s Eve.

The yet-to-be-named establishment will open in the former Zen Nightclub at 121 E. Congress St.

Brothers Fernando and Geovanny Minjarez, along with their business partner Hector Marin — all Tucson natives — are working on the venture.

The two-story building, with a basement, is being remodeled into an upscale piano bar upstairs, a street-level concert venue and a speakeasy in the basement.

“We’re all from Tucson and have been part of the downtown experience for most of our adult lives,” Fernando Minjarez said.

Marin, who owns a construction company, also has experience coordinating large events and Geovanny Minjarez, who works for Tucson Electric Power Co., has been involved with event operations and in the hospitality industry.

Fernando Minjarez previously consulted with Zen Nightclub on events and said the uniqueness and layout of the building appealed to him and his partners.

“It’s one of the biggest venues in downtown Tucson,” Fernando Minjarez said of the concert floor that can accommodate up to 500 people.

“It’s more than an average bar,” he said. “We want it to feel like you’re stepping into a club in New York, or Las Vegas or Los Angeles.”

The concept won the approval of the Rio Nuevo board, which voted to reimburse the project up to $400,000 in tax rebates and construction costs, once the work is finished and income starts flowing.