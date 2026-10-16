Meet Yourself also expanded its cultural programs and exhibits to allow festivalgoers a chance to get to know more about the community’s cultural diversity.

But don’t worry; food is still a focus with 50 vendors dishing up everything from tacos to Taiwanese fried chicken.

And as always, admission is free.

‘No Kings: Vote Early’

Tucson is set to host four of the more than 3,000 nationwide No Kings early voting actions being held around the country on Saturday.

The events will focus on voter turnout roughly two weeks out from the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Organizers said the goal is to energize voters so that turnout is “so historically high that it would be hard for the Trump administration to claim there was fraud,” according to a report from USA Today.

This is the fourth No Kings Day of Action held since as many as 6 million people participated in the first one in June 2025.

The Tucson area Vote Early actions are scheduled from 9 a.m.-noon at Rooney Ranch Shopping Center, 10515 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley, and East River Road and North Via Entrada; from 8:30-11 a.m. at South Houghton and East Rita roads in Rita Ranch; 2-3:30 p.m. at the Speedway Pedestrian Bridge at 8301 E. Speedway; and from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at North Country Club Road and East Speedway.

Find more information at nokings.org.