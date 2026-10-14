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A bakery that specializes in everything sourdough, including croissants, is now open in Tucson.

Mesa-based Proof Artisan Bread, which started with an oven in the garage, has taken over the two local shops vacated by Café Francais.

Proof Artisan Bread is in the San Clemente Shopping Center, 3855 E. Broadway. Natalie Furrier and Greg Furrier, with Picor, handled that lease.

The artisan bakery is also on the east side at 7831 E. Wrightstown Road. That lease was handled by Larsen Baker.

With an assortment of sourdough bakes, including sweet flavors, Proof Artisan Bread has built a loyal following in the Phoenix market. As soon as it announced entry into the local market, Tucson-area restaurants reached out to the bakery to supply their bread.

Visit proofbread.com for more information and local store hours.

Other local commercial activity includes:

— Diamondback Minerals, a subsidiary of Ivanhoe Electric that services the mining industry, leased 24,368 square feet at 2701 E. Elvira Road. Jesse Blum, with CBRE, and Paul Hooker, with Picor, handled the lease.

— The Hand of Grace, which offers various social services, leased 5,566 square feet at 5656 E. Grant Road. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa. Kameron Norwood, with Picor, represented the tenant.