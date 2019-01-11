SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realty Executives International is excited to announce its significant
investment into Realty Executives Kansas City and the Realty Executives
Mid-America Region, a territory that includes Kansas, Missouri and
Colorado. This move gives the corporate office significant skin in the
game in terms of growing this region and raising the bar on providing
the highest level of service to the brokers and agents.
This investment is part of an ongoing effort by Realty Executives
International to strengthen its aggressive growth strategy. Broker,
owner and regional developers Steve and Nancy Summers of Realty
Executives Kansas City, in equal partnership with Realty Executives
International, will continue to oversee the operations of the
Mid-America Region, as they have for the past 30 years, now as equity
partners. Realty Executives International will offer expanded support
and enhanced services in order to develop a deeper business relationship
with the region.
“The partnership is based on our sincere desire to build upon and
continue to grow the Realty Executives brand,” said Steve Summers. “By
closely aligning with Realty Executives International, we are not only
going to expand our support and services, we are making an investment in
the future to ensure everyone’s long-term success within the Realty
Executives system for years to come.”
The Mid-America Region partnership follows the transfer of the Southern
Region in May 2018 and the Great Lakes Region in October 2018 back to
Realty Executives International which resulted in the company acquiring
its largest territories to date. The territories cover eight states that
include Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina,
Illinois, Indiana and parts of Michigan.
The growth strategy put in place by Realty Executives International CEO
David Tedesco enables the franchisor to infuse these areas with capital
and new talent, with a strong focus on tech-centric tactics to better
enhance its offerings. In addition, this approach puts Realty Executives
International in business alongside its franchisees, giving both
management and franchisees more incentive to produce results. Through
acquisitions and partnerships, brokers looking to move on are provided a
succession plan.
About Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC
Established in 1965, Realty Executives International is one of the
largest and most established real estate franchise systems in the world,
with over 8,000 agents and 500 offices globally. The company offers
disruptive pricing models particularly attractive to top performing
agents. Its unrivaled mobile technology, business tools, training and
concierge service are coupled with protected territories and financing
for qualified franchisees. The Scottsdale-based, privately held company
has been ranked as a leader in the real estate industry by publications
like Entrepreneur, Success and Inc. magazines. For additional company
