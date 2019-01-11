SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realty Executives International is excited to announce its significant

investment into Realty Executives Kansas City and the Realty Executives

Mid-America Region, a territory that includes Kansas, Missouri and

Colorado. This move gives the corporate office significant skin in the

game in terms of growing this region and raising the bar on providing

the highest level of service to the brokers and agents.

This investment is part of an ongoing effort by Realty Executives

International to strengthen its aggressive growth strategy. Broker,

owner and regional developers Steve and Nancy Summers of Realty

Executives Kansas City, in equal partnership with Realty Executives

International, will continue to oversee the operations of the

Mid-America Region, as they have for the past 30 years, now as equity

partners. Realty Executives International will offer expanded support

and enhanced services in order to develop a deeper business relationship

with the region.

“The partnership is based on our sincere desire to build upon and

continue to grow the Realty Executives brand,” said Steve Summers. “By

closely aligning with Realty Executives International, we are not only

going to expand our support and services, we are making an investment in

the future to ensure everyone’s long-term success within the Realty

Executives system for years to come.”

The Mid-America Region partnership follows the transfer of the Southern

Region in May 2018 and the Great Lakes Region in October 2018 back to

Realty Executives International which resulted in the company acquiring

its largest territories to date. The territories cover eight states that

include Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina,

Illinois, Indiana and parts of Michigan.

The growth strategy put in place by Realty Executives International CEO

David Tedesco enables the franchisor to infuse these areas with capital

and new talent, with a strong focus on tech-centric tactics to better

enhance its offerings. In addition, this approach puts Realty Executives

International in business alongside its franchisees, giving both

management and franchisees more incentive to produce results. Through

acquisitions and partnerships, brokers looking to move on are provided a

succession plan.

About Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC

Established in 1965, Realty Executives International is one of the

largest and most established real estate franchise systems in the world,

with over 8,000 agents and 500 offices globally. The company offers

disruptive pricing models particularly attractive to top performing

agents. Its unrivaled mobile technology, business tools, training and

concierge service are coupled with protected territories and financing

for qualified franchisees. The Scottsdale-based, privately held company

has been ranked as a leader in the real estate industry by publications

like Entrepreneur, Success and Inc. magazines. For additional company

information visit

http://www.RealtyExecutives.com.

Contacts

Kari Johnson

Senior Marketing Manager

Realty Executives

International

602-749-2312

karijohnson@realtyexecutives.com

