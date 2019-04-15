Another senior-living facility will soon break ground in Marana.
Dove Mountain Residences LLC plans to build 151,000 square feet of living space on 5.88 acres with independent, assisted and memory care units in two- and three-story structures. There will also be an outdoor component with walking paths and gardens.
Senior Living at Dove Mountain is expected to open in 2020 and hire about 70 people for positions ranging from management to nursing care and housekeeping. Salaries have not yet been determined.
“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to open our first Arizona location, in the growing town of Marana,” said said Don Sterhan, managing partner of Dove Mountain Residences. “This is a new market for us and we look forward to becoming a part of the community in Southern Arizona.”
Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc., said the project adds to the health-care offerings available in Southern Arizona.
At least six senior-living developments are under construction around greater Tucson to serve the ever-growing baby boomer population that seeks care as well as activity.
“We are very excited to have another quality project break ground within the town of Marana,” said Mayor Ed Honea. “Senior Living at Dove Mountain provides another option for our residents in the north Marana area, and we welcome them to our community.”
Senior Living at Dove Mountain will have 44 independent living units, 74 assisted living units and 24 memory care units at 5250 W. Dove Centre Road.
Rental rates have not been established but the company says it aims to be an affordable option for seniors.
Visit dovemountainseniorliving.com for more information.