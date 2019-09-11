Acquisition of Food Services of America Boise Operations Will Join Two Like-Minded Family Organizations
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shamrock Foods Company, a leading family-owned foodservice distributor in the western United States, announced today it is acquiring the Boise, Idaho operations of Food Services of America (FSA). The acquisition expands Shamrock Foods’ reach in the West and will provide customers expanded offerings and best-in-class technology solutions.
“The addition of the FSA Boise operations will complement and strengthen our offerings,” said Kent McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer at Shamrock Foods Company. “We are so excited to have the opportunity to grow our organization to meet the needs of our customers and communities we serve throughout the West.”
Like FSA, Shamrock Foods has a similar heritage as a family-owned and -operated organization dedicated to taking care of customers. Shamrock Foods Company was established nearly 100 years ago with a people-focused culture at the heart of its success. Behind the company’s innovative approach to driving the organization forward is an unwavering commitment to investing in the best people, products and facilities. Food Services of America’s dedication to innovation, agility and delivering the highest levels of service perfectly aligns with Shamrock Foods’ promise to going beyond delivery.
Shamrock Foods offers a comprehensive portfolio of products including national and exclusive brands, with an extensive product line featuring fresh custom-cut meat, seafood, produce and dairy, as well as dry and frozen groceries, beverages, equipment and supplies. Shamrock Foods services a variety of locations throughout the western United States, including independent restaurants, national accounts, healthcare and more.
This acquisition opportunity was created as a result of the FTC’s review of the acquisition by US Foods of the SGA Food Group. As a condition to granting approval for that transaction, the FTC is requiring US Foods to divest certain portions of the FSA business, including business serviced out of the FSA Boise, Idaho facility. The acquisition of the Boise operations is expected to close in the coming weeks.
Shamrock Foods will begin the transition planning processes immediately and is working closely with FSA to ensure a smooth transition, continuing the focus on delivering excellent service to customers throughout the region.
About Shamrock Foods
Shamrock Foods Company specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of quality food and food-related products through a family of companies, including Shamrock Foods – one of the Top 10 largest foodservice distributors, and Shamrock Farms – one of the largest family-owned and -operated dairies nationwide. Shamrock Foods enjoys a strong presence in the western United States serving restaurant, hospitality and institutional foodservice customers. Through a commitment to going Beyond Delivery, Shamrock Foods provides a wide range of quality products and services to its diversified customer base through the dedicated effort of over 4,600 associates companywide. To learn more about Shamrock Foods, visit www.shamrockfoodservice.com.
Contacts
Erin Gordon
Egordon@currentglobal.com / 312.929.0514