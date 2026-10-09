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President Donald Trump appears set to visit ruby-red Mohave County to energize Arizona Republicans ahead of the high-stakes November midterm election.

A Trump rally in Bullhead City is planned for Oct. 14, according to a now-deleted post on GOP.com, the Republican National Committee's website.

If the details don't change, Trump would appear in battleground Arizona a week into early voting, an important period in a state where some 80% of voters cast their ballots by mail. Important races for Arizona governor, attorney general and U.S. House of Representatives are on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The rally is tentatively planned for Laughlin Bullhead International Airport. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and Trump would speak at 1 p.m.

Trump was last in Arizona in April for a Phoenix rally hosted by Turning Point Action at Dream City Church.

Republicans are facing significant headwinds this midterm election cycle. The president’s approval rating has never been lower, polls show. Voters soured on Trump after his war in Iran sent gas prices skyrocketing.

Mohave County is not in either of Arizona’s swing U.S. House districts that could tip the balance of Congress, and a list of attendees for the Trump rally has not yet been released.

Trump largely has stuck to visiting friendly, Republican-majority areas on his fall campaign swing.