Social Security & You: Seniors Who Are Disabled

By the way, the "word on the street" is that all disability claims are denied the first time and that it takes a year or more to get a final decision. That's just not true. About 35% of all disability claims are approved the first time in that three-month window I mentioned earlier. Another 15% or so are approved after the first appeal. It's only those claims that end up in the hearing judge's backlog that take a long time to process.

Do you need a lawyer to handle your disability claim? Quick answer: not right away. You certainly don't need legal help to file a disability claim or to file for the first review if the claim is denied. But if you find yourself heading for a hearing before a Social Security Administration judge, many folks feel more comfortable having a lawyer there to represent them. Just be aware that they are usually going to take about 25% of any back pay benefits you receive if they win the case for you.

Also, let me make a quick point about Supplemental Security Income disability benefits. So many people confuse the SSI program with Social Security disability benefits. They are two completely different government programs. SSI is a welfare program. Only the poorest of the poor will qualify for SSI benefits. My guess is that almost everybody reading this column would not be eligible for SSI benefits. But if you are disabled, and if you meet the eligibility criteria explained in this column, then there is a pretty good chance you will qualify for Social Security disability benefits.

If you have a Social Security question, Tom Margenau has a book with all the answers. It’s called “Social Security: Simple and Smart.” You can find the book at creators.com/books. Or look for it on Amazon or other book outlets. To find out more about him and to read past columns and see features from other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit www.creators.com.