This Tucson restaurant has fed thousands of hospital workers with an army of community support

The image Doug Levy’s nurse friend painted in late March was heart-wrenching: Families of those who had succumbed to COVID-19 at Tucson Medical Center collecting their loved one’s belongings.

It was a scene playing out at hospitals throughout Tucson in the early days of the coronavirus, when doctors and nurses were overwhelmed by the sheer number of those infected. And a novel virus like COVID-19 doesn’t come with instructions; in those early days, before doctors and scientists learned all that they now know, medical personnel were largely working in the dark, causing a physical and emotional toll on many of them.

There wasn’t much Levy could do to ease their pain, but there was one thing he could do to bring a bright spot, no matter how fleeting, to their dark days: Feed them.

“I thought it would really be nice to show some support,” the 54-year-old chef-owner of Feast on East Speedway recalled last week. “I said let’s donate some meals.”

Every 10 days to two weeks since early April, Levy and his crew have prepared and distributed more than 3,000 meals to hospital workers at TMC, Tucson VA Medical Center, St. Mary’s, Diamond Children’s Medical Center and other area hospitals.