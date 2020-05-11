'Too Soon Arizona' campaign calls business reopenings premature

Plenty of Tucson restaurants on Monday flipped on the "Open" sign and welcomed diners inside for the first time in nearly two months since the coronavirus closed their doors.

But dozens of their colleagues, including Janos Wilder's Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails and Rocco's Little Chicago Pizzeria, have publicly announced they have no immediate plans to reopen.

Not only are they sitting it out for now, they have joined the "Too Soon Arizona" campaign opposed to reopening the economy until there is a significant drop in the state's coronavirus cases.

"We feel proceeding incautiously with the reopening of businesses will worsen human suffering in our communities and prolong the negative impact this pandemic is having on small businesses and the economy," "Too Soon Arizona" organizers wrote on the campaign's website (toosoonarizona.com).

Tucson businesses that are part of the movement include 5 Points Market & Restaurant, Bisbee Breakfast Club, Kingfisher, Barefoot Studio, Movement Culture, The Coronet & Fonda la Hermanita, Renee’s Organic Oven, Monsoon Chocolate, Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro, Che's Lounge, Wooden Tooth Records, Tucson Hop Shop and more.

"We miss you all terribly! We will not be reopening until we can safely do so for our customers and employees. As soon as we have a date, we will let you know and can’t wait to see your faces! Or at least your eyes," Danny's Baboquivari Lounge on East Fort Lowell Road posted on Facebook Monday afternoon.

