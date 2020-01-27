Tucson airport looks to grow, boost impact after fifth-busiest year

The airport has identified three major airport parcels to make “shovel ready” for new development.

While no new tenants were announced, during a brief panel discussion Sun Corridor CEO Joe Snell said his group has been pitching the airport sites and has a strong pipeline of companies interested in the airport properties.

All told, the prospective tenants represent some 2,000 potential new jobs and $2 billion worth of research, Snell said.

TAA is studying the need for a new airport terminal and entrance at TIA, including a limited-access expressway from Interstate 10 and plans to evaluate the value of an east-west rail line to connect the open land south of the airport to the Port of Tucson.

During the annual meeting, former TAA board chair Lisa Israel credited former authority CEO Bonnie Allin with shepherding TIA and Ryan Airfield through the Great Recession and its lingering effects, and for spearheading many improvements and initiatives in the past decade, including a major terminal renovation.

Allin headed the airport authority as president and CEO from 2002 until last June, when she was replaced by the TAA board.

“Bonnie built a great team and together they accomplished very significant achievements,” said Israel.