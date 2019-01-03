Tucson-based heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor Pueblo Mechanical & Controls has acquired Phoenix-based Commercial Air Inc., as Pueblo’s parent pursues a plan to create a regional HVAC service platform.
Founded in 2001, Pueblo Mechanical specializes in commercial HVAC design, installation and repair services for businesses, schools and government agencies and employs about 200 people, a spokesman said.
Commercial Air, which has about 50 employees, designs, installs and maintains air conditioning, refrigeration and heating systems for customers in a range of industries including commercial office, hospitality, education, and transportation.
Karl Thompson, president of Commercial Air, will remain with the company, Pueblo said.
Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Detroit-based private-equity investment firm Huron Capital acquired a majority ownership stake in Pueblo Mechanical in January 2018, when it also announced plans to pursue a “buy-and-build” growth strategy in the commercial HVAC market in the Southwest.
Pueblo is seeking other acquisition opportunities in Arizona and surrounding states, including Texas, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah, to fuel growth moving forward, the company said.
“We look forward to uniting our management expertise and sales force with Commercial Air’s capabilities and leveraging our combined resources to support a wide variety of commercial and industrial HVAC services,” Pueblo CEO Dan Bueschel said in a news release.
Huron Capital Vice President Danielle Lalli said Commercial Air’s diverse client base and services “represent an excellent cultural and regional fit that will deepen Pueblo’s presence in Arizona and help support our expansion strategy.”