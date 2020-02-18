Tucson Real Estate: East-side office complex fetches $3.4M

A large office building on the Tucson’s east side has been sold to private investors for $3.4 million.

The property, at 994 S. Harrison Road, is 100% leased to Intermountain Centers, a nonprofit organization with a new 15-year lease. The human service organization’s services include support to children with autism, adolescents aging out of the foster system and adults transitioning to independent living.

It has occupied the space since it was built in 2006.

CBRE’s Bryce Horner represented the seller, Tucson-based BSH Investments LLC.

“The property drew significant investor interest,” Horner said. “It is in a highly desirable location on Tucson’s fast-growing east side, which has seen large amounts of new residential and commercial development, and subsequent population growth in recent years.”

Other recent commercial transactions include:

West Partners Too LLC bought a 21,000-square-foot industrial property in North Tucson Business Park, 3759 N. Commerce Drive, for $4.3 million. It is occupied by Southwest Ambulance and Rural Metro Fire. Paul Hooker, with Picor, and Michael Sharapata and John Ruskin, with Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc., represented the buyer.

Donna Marie Ostermiller Property Trust bought the new Dollar General store at 12059 W. Clark Farms Blvd. from DCM Development Co. LLC for $2 million. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the seller and Mahlon Tobias, with Tobias Commercial, represented the buyer.

Waahe Construction LLC bought an 8,000-square-foot industrial building in Grant Road Industrial Park II, 1700 W. Grant Road from Farner Family Trust for $520,000. Robert C. Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller.

302 S. Plumer LLC bought a 7,000-square-foot office/warehouse building at 302 S. Plumer Ave. from D.H.P. LLC for $455,000. It will be the new location for Pioneer Pools and Spas. Picor’s Paul Hooker handled the transaction.

Windwalker Woodworks leased 5,551 square feet in Butterfield Technology Center, 4775 S. Butterfield Drive, for a woodworking shop. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by brokers Melissa Lal, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen along with Robert C. Glaser, of Picor.

Siloam Compassion Church leased 2,500 square feet at 6003-6005 E. 22nd St. from Trinum Properties LLC. Frank Arrotta, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., handled the transaction.

Everything is Awesome, doing business as Bricks & Minifigs, leased 2,406 square feet in Continental Plaza, 6145 E. Broadway, from Heights Properties LLP. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the tenant and James Eagan, with Prime Commercial Real Estate, represented the landlord.

That’s The Spot Chiropractic Center leased 1,500 square feet at 7090 N. Oracle Road from La Toscana Village LLC. Ramiro Scavo, with Picor, represented the tenant and Jesse Peron, with CBRE, represented the landlord.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com.