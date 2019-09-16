Tucson developers plan a major renovation of a vacant office building near Grant Road and Interstate 10.
Holualoa Cos. bought the building at 2202 N. Forbes Blvd., that once housed Carondelet Healthcare, for $2.6 million. The 58,000-square-foot property is part of the Broadbent Interstate Center. Holualoa plans $4 million in renovations.
Lani Baker, Holualoa’s vice president of finance, said the property was desirable because of proximity to Interstate 10 and the University of Arizona.
“There’s a significant need for quality office space in this area, so transforming this vacant property into desirable office space helps address the needs of this growing part of Tucson,” she said. “We have a number of companies that have already expressed interest in putting down roots at Forbes, adding more parking spaces, upgrading building systems and otherwise enhancing its amenities will only increase its desirability.”
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Santa Cruz Plaza AZ LLC and AAVRPARIZ LLC bought 34,000 square feet of retail space in Santa Cruz Plaza, 3708-3744 S. 16th Ave., and 3652-3658 S. 16th Ave. from Santa Cruz Holding LLC and Santa Cruz Center LLC for $1.7 million. Dave Hammack with Picor and Charles W. Simpson with Cushman & Wakefield, Los Angeles, handled the sale.
- Joseph R. Eichelberger LLC bought 1,810 square feet of office space in Vistoso Office Park, 12450 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., from Thoroughbred Medical LLC for $330,000. Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the seller and Thomas Coury, with Great American Financial Corp., represented the buyer.
- Goodman Distribution Inc. leased 18,899 square feet of industrial space in Broadbent Business Park, 2165 N. Forbes Blvd., from Forbes Tucson LLC. Robert C. Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord and Brant Landry, with Landry Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant.
- Goode Deals Liquidation Store leased 9,932 square feet of retail space in Fiesta Mercado Shopping Center, 2940 S. Sixth Ave., from J3 Capital Fund I LLC. Aaron LaPrise and Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord and Rick Borane, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.
- Dish Network Services LLC leased a 6,400-square-foot industrial space at 4261 S. Station Master Drive from Broadmont Investments. Tim Healy and Jesse Blum, with CBRE, handled the lease.
- R&R Restoration LLC leased 4,000 square feet at 5450 S. Arcadia Ave. David Blanchette, with NAI Horizon, handled the lease.
- Alzheimer’s Association & Alzheimer’s Association – Desert Southwest Chapter leased 2,611 square feet at Plaza Palomino, 2990 N. Swan Road. Andrew Sternberg, Phil Skillings and Ben Craney, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord. Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, and Jeffrey Heymann, with Colliers International, represented the tenant.