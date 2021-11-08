Tucson startup based on UA anti-fraud tech wins $35M in VC funding

A startup founded to commercialize online fraud-fighting technology developed at the University of Arizona raised $35 million in its second round of venture-capital funding.

The investment in Tucson-based Neuro-ID was led by Canapi Ventures, a Washington, D.C., investment firm specializing in financial-tech companies, with previous investors Fin VC and TTV Capital also participating.

Neuro-ID was founded in 2014 based on research by co-founders Joseph Valacich, professor of management information systems at the UA Eller College of Management, and his former Ph.D. student, Jeff Jenkins, now an associate professor of information systems at Brigham Young University.

Neuro-ID’s analytics technology tracks and interprets customers' "digital body language" — online behavior such as how they type or click through a form — to boost legitimate transactions while spotting and isolating costly fraud in real time.

The company’s customers include Intuit, Square, Affirm, OppFi and Elephant Insurance.

The latest funding builds on a $7 million funding round in December and follows an active year which saw the company grow clients and revenue fourfold, Neuro-ID said.