Tucson Tech: UA alum's startup aims to supply engines that put rotorcraft into the skies

Greenberg said the company may eventually seek investors, but he initially hopes to fund further development with grants, including the federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.

He said the company applied unsuccessfully for a NASA SBIR grant a couple of years ago and has applied for a Defense Department grant.

Copperhead ended up signing up as a client of UACI after attending a SBIR “road tour” presentation at the UA Tech Park in August.

Though the Phoenix area has some strong startup resources, Greenberg said he was impressed by UACI staff after wandering into its Tech Park offices after the SBIR program and asking about lab space.

Though he saw only offices, the UACI staff offered to set up a lab where he could do his development work.

“The thing that sold it, coming down here, was the people,” he said. “They were just super accommodating and giving, something that kind of blew me away, honestly.”

Ideally, Greenberg said he’d like Copperhead to become a subcontractor supplying engine components to eVTOL vehicle makers, though licensing the technology to other companies is also a possibility.

“We’d like to partner with large companies, so we don’t want to necessarily be building the vehicles, we want to be building the engines that go on to those vehicles — think GE for jet engines, not Boeing for aircraft,” he said.

