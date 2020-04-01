Tucson Tech: UA spinoff looks to fast-track breathing device for coronavirus

New technology invented at the University of Arizona could potentially help people who are having trouble breathing due to coronavirus complications.

The system, dubbed Hespiro, is a new type of helium-oxygen respiratory-assist device that could help COVID-19 patients and reduce the need for increasingly scarce mechanical ventilators.

Tucson startup SaiOx Inc. is working to quickly bring to market the technology invented by Dr. Sairam Parthasarathy, a UA professor of medicine and director of the UA Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences, and Dr. Marvin Slepian, a UA Regents professor of medicine, cardiologist and co-founder of Tucson-based artificial heart maker SynCardia Systems.

SaiOx, founded by local technology developer and UA engineering alumnus Manny Teran, was awarded an exclusive UA license to develop Hespiro.

Helium-oxygen mixes, known as heliox, have been used to ease breathing in patients for years.

The patent-pending Hespiro device not only delivers a mixture of helium and oxygen, it captures exhaled gas and scrubs it free of carbon dioxide in a completely closed “rebreather” system.

While it is not a replacement for a ventilator, SaiOx’s system helps patients who can still breathe on their own breathe easier while keeping germs like the coronavirus safely contained, Parthasarathy said.

“By having a closed-circuit system with this kind of mask that covers the nose and mouth, first responders can give people assistance immediately on site, and do so with less chance of infection,” Parthasarathy said, noting that first responders could use the system to deliver oxygen in the field or transport patients without endangering themselves or bystanders.