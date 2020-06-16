Tucson's black-owned businesses are taking over Hotel Congress

“In Tucson, as a black man, I want to be able to celebrate my culture and celebrate it with other people and create a consistent vibe that can grow into something,” he said. “Break down walls. This is the start of celebrating black excellence and the community at large. I’m trying to look at stuff down the road (so) that we would have something that would be able to sustain.”

For the husband-wife team of Oscar Lee Black III and Charlitia Black, Soul Food Wednesday could put their months-old Black Vibez Catering on the map.

The couple started Black Vibez early this year as a soul food and seafood catering company, with plans to eventually operate a food truck and possibly a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Oscar Black said.

“This is the biggest opportunity for our family-owned black business,” Oscar Black said in an email.

Soul Food Wednesday, starts at 7 p.m. and Murphy and his eight-piece neo-soul, jazz band, which regularly plays Congress, goes on stage at 8.

Diners will be seated at tables spread out on the patio, which can hold 100 people under social distancing guidelines set up by the state in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Masks are highly encouraged and will be provided to those who don’t have one.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

