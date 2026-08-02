While there was still some doubt during the weekend over whether RJ Godfrey and other four-year veterans will be able to play college basketball next season, the Arizona Wildcats signed him up anyhow.
They could use Godfrey pretty much right away. Not only is the Clemson transfer expected to replace NBA Draft pick Koa Peat as the Wildcats' starting power forward next season, but he might also be able to suit up before and during the Wildcats' exhibition tour of Lithuania this month.
Less than two days after a U.S. District judge in Colorado paved the way for fourth-year college athletes to receive another year of eligibility in 2026-27 on Friday, ruling that the NCAA's new "five-in-five" rule must also allow 2022 high school graduates a fifth season, news surfaced that Godfrey had officially signed with the Wildcats.
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Both 247 and ESPN reported Godfrey's expected signing Sunday, while the Star also independently confirmed it. Later Sunday, Godfrey announced his commitment on Instagram, with several UA players liking his post.
However, the NCAA is pushing back on the Colorado judge's ruling. The NCAA implemented the new five-in-five rule this year to allow all athletes unlimited eligibility for five years after their high school graduations, while eliminating redshirts, but did not grandfather in 2022 high school graduates who finished their fourth season in 2025-26.
In a letter to NCAA membership that was obtained by USA Today, the NCAA's chief legal officer said the ruling of Judge Charlotte Sweeney was "egregiously wrong" and outlined intentions to fight it.
"The court's decision to certify a nationwide class and grant sweeping injunctive relief with virtually no evidence, and without witness testimony or even so much as a hearing, invites further chaos in college sports and irreparably harms thousands of student-athletes already on campus," the letter said.
Arizona is aiming to turn the change to its advantage. The Wildcats resumed summer workouts last week with 12 recruited scholarship players but lacked a true power forward to replace Peat, whose decision to stay in the NBA Draft was not certain until the late May withdrawal deadline passed, making it more difficult to recruit a replacement.
"Major pickup for Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats," 247 recruiting analyst Travis Branham posted. "Fills a void in the frontcourt with one of the more reliable and tough fours in the country — if eligibility holds."
A 6-7 forward from Georgia, Godfrey has been one of 16 plaintiffs in a Georgia lawsuit challenging the NCAA's new rule. He spent his first two seasons at Clemson, then a junior season in 2024-25 at Georgia and last season again at Clemson.
Along the way, Godfrey picked up some prime experience playing against his new team. As a sophomore reserve for Clemson in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Godfrey scored seven points in 11 minutes of the Tigers' 2024 NCAA Sweet 16 win over the Wildcats, a game that allowed Clemson to make its second Elite Eight appearance in school history.
While becoming an honorable mention all-ACC pick at Clemson last season, Godfrey averaged 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while starting 32 of 35 games. He shot 61.1% overall from the field and 20.0% from 3-point range.
If Godfrey is cleared to play, the Wildcats have plenty of chances to work him into the lineup. They were scheduled to hold eight more full practices between Monday and their Aug. 13 departure for Lithuania, and will hold additional practices in the Baltic country to prepare for games against Lithuanian and Ukrainian national teams.
Under NCAA rules, teams taking foreign exhibition trips can hold up to 10 full-length practices beforehand, in addition to their normal offseason practices.
With Godfrey's addition, here's what appears to be Arizona's finalized 2026-27 roster:
POSITION | NAME| HGT | WGT | YEAR | HOMETOWN | PREVIOUS TEAM
C | Endurance Aiyamenkhue | 6-11 | 220 | freshman | Netherlands | Orange Academy (Germany)
G | Addison Arnold* | 6-3 | 185 | junior | Simi Valley, Calif. | Royal HS
F | Maxsim Brnovic | 6-10 | 200 | freshman | Podgorica, Montenegro | Zalgiris II
G | Jackson Cook* | 6-2 | 185 | junior | Oxford, England | Montverde Academy
G | Derek Dixon | 6-5 | 200 | sophomore | Vienna, Va. | North Carolina
F | RJ Godfrey | 6-7 | 225 | 5th | Suwanee, Ga. | Clemson
F | Cameron Holmes | 6-6 | 205 | freshman | Goodyear | Millennium HS
G | Caleb Holt | 6-5 | 200 | freshman | New Market, Alabama | Prolific (Fla.) Prep
G | Bryce James | 6-5 | 185 | R-freshman | Akron, Ohio | Sierra Canyon (Calif.) HS
C | Ugnius Jaruševičius | 6-11 | 245 | R-senior | Alytus, Lithuania | Nebraska
F | Ivan Kharchenkov | 6-7 | 230 | sophomore | Munich, Germany | Munich Bayern
C | Motiejus Krivas | 7-2 | 260 | senior | Siauliai, Lithuania | Zalgiris 2
G | JJ Mandaquit | 6-1 | 201 | sophomore | Hilo, Hawaii | Washington
F | Mabil Mawut | 6-11 | 200 | R-freshman | Bor Town, South Sudan | Our Savior Lutheran (N.Y.) HS
C | Evan Otten | 6-11 | 240 | junior | Redmond, Oregon | Idaho State
G | Joaquin Rigdon* | 6-4 | 185 | freshman | Costa Mesa, Calif. | Pacifica Christian HS
* Walk on
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe