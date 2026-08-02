"The court's decision to certify a nationwide class and grant sweeping injunctive relief with virtually no evidence, and without witness testimony or even so much as a hearing, invites further chaos in college sports and irreparably harms thousands of student-athletes already on campus," the letter said.

Arizona is aiming to turn the change to its advantage. The Wildcats resumed summer workouts last week with 12 recruited scholarship players but lacked a true power forward to replace Peat, whose decision to stay in the NBA Draft was not certain until the late May withdrawal deadline passed, making it more difficult to recruit a replacement.

"Major pickup for Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats," 247 recruiting analyst Travis Branham posted. "Fills a void in the frontcourt with one of the more reliable and tough fours in the country — if eligibility holds."

A 6-7 forward from Georgia, Godfrey has been one of 16 plaintiffs in a Georgia lawsuit challenging the NCAA's new rule. He spent his first two seasons at Clemson, then a junior season in 2024-25 at Georgia and last season again at Clemson.

Along the way, Godfrey picked up some prime experience playing against his new team. As a sophomore reserve for Clemson in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Godfrey scored seven points in 11 minutes of the Tigers' 2024 NCAA Sweet 16 win over the Wildcats, a game that allowed Clemson to make its second Elite Eight appearance in school history.

While becoming an honorable mention all-ACC pick at Clemson last season, Godfrey averaged 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while starting 32 of 35 games. He shot 61.1% overall from the field and 20.0% from 3-point range.