You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tucson's Chicago Bar closes for good citing pandemic's financial strain
editor's pick top story

Tucson's Chicago Bar closes for good citing pandemic's financial strain

Blues man Dan "The Deacon" Bunnell, third right, hosted his final "The Deacon's Jam" at Chicago Bar on May 26. The bar closed days later after the city imposed a curfew in response to Tucson protests over the killing of a black man by a Minneapolis police officer.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Four months after it was forced to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic, one of Tucson's oldest blues bars announced on Sunday that it would not be reopening.

The owners of Chicago Bar, a fixture for Tucson blues fans and musicians alike since 1978, announced the closure on Facebook, saying that the financial burden of being mostly closed since March 17 took its toll. 

"It is with a heavy heart that I say Chicago Bar will not be re-opening," owner Jennifer Lorraine wrote.

The announcement came less than a month after the bar had reopened on May 24 and two weeks after owners had hinted that they were re-evaluating plans after the city imposed a curfew June 2 prompted by Tucson protests. Thousands of Tucsonans joined protestors nationwide to decry the killing of George Floyd, an African-American, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Chicago Bar at 5954 E. Speedway, which filled up with Chicago Bears fans in the fall and Chicago Cubs fans in the summertime, posted that it hoped to reopen with reduced hours the following week. Days later, though, the bar announced that "due to unprecedented circumstances," they were re-evaluating re-opening.

Lorraine could not be reached to comment on Sunday, but on Facebook, she recounted the role Chicago Bar had played in many of its customers' lives.

"This is a place where countless people have enjoyed dancing the night away, listening to their favorite band, met their significant other, sang karaoke, watched the Bears games, ordered a Kersilk, people watched, joked around with their favorite bartender, met up with friends for a night out, sat in on a gig, or played on our stage," she wrote. "Chicago Bar has been a Tucson institution for many decades and it will be greatly missed."

Fans of the bar chimed in with memories and condolences. 

"This breaks my heart," wrote Tucson restauranteur Wendy Gauthier, chef-owner of Chef Chic Cafe and catering. "I'm so sorry."

"I’ll always remember the great times I had there," said Tucson musician Jacob Acosta, who regularly played Chicago Bar.

The news reached fans in Tucson and beyond including North Carolina blueswoman Heidi Holton, who performed at Chicago Bar's open mic when she was in Tucson.

"I'm so sorry for this loss. ... Big hugs from NC," she wrote.

"Chicago Bar hit all the notes," a longtime customer, Jeff Segneri, wrote. "Mine were the Rowdies with a set from Mick. The passing.of Vinny,. Backgammon club on the patio with Barlow,. Sam Taylor,. the early years of Heather. Drinking and dancing to much with Golfing Scott. Great staff, and fun chance encounters. A rite of passage lost for the next wave. Thank you."

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Deacon Blues in Tucson
Local news

Deacon Blues in Tucson

Long-time musician Dan "The Deacon" Bunnell hosts a Blues/Rock jam session at the Chicago Bar on Tuesdays and another at Rockabilly Grill on S…

Watch Now: Related Video

What You Can Do If You’re One of the 30-35 Million Americans Who Hasn’t Gotten Their Stimulus Check Yet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News