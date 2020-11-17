University of Phoenix announces three new competency-based education degree programs which create a faster, more cost-effective path to an advanced degree

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#UOPX--University of Phoenix is offering three new competency-based education (CBE) degree programs designed to provide busy professionals with relevant industry experience the opportunity to complete an advanced degree faster. The new CBE programs include a Master of Information Systems (MIS), Master of Health Administration (MHA) and a Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).
“University of Phoenix recognizes the value of work and life experience,” said John Woods, Ph.D., chief academic officer and provost, University of Phoenix. “These degree programs are structured to help prepare professionals for leadership roles within various industries by promoting learning that can be applied to the workplace in real-time.”
Competency-based degree programs emphasize the mastery of skills and proficiency requirements for specific fields, industries and jobs. The application of that theory through projects and assignments allows students to demonstrate their understanding of the curricular components that can yield a tangible result to current business opportunities and challenges.
Each CBA program has admission requirements related to experience within the field or industry, as well as required levels of education. The program is best suited for students that enjoy autonomy and working at their own pace. Those with extensive professional experience may be able to approach content more quickly than in a traditional program, with completion possible in approximately 12 months, for less than $11,000. Students preferring more structure, may want to choose a traditional program in their area of study.
The new programs join the CBE MBA program that launched earlier this year. University of Phoenix now offers four competency-based degree programs:
Master of Business Administration (MBA) – This program advances business skills, including management, decision-making and leveraging technology.
Master of Information Systems (MIS) – Students will learn to lead IT development, projects and initiatives and address real-world business challenges.
Master of Health Administration (MHA) – This program teaches how to analyze critical emerging healthcare needs and trends with the goal of demonstrating mastery of Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) industry-aligned competencies.
Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) – Students will advance their knowledge as a researcher, practitioner and leader while focusing on evidence-based, holistic patient-centered care.
University of Phoenix offers associate through doctoral programs, as well as professional development and individual courses that help working adults stay ahead of workplace trends and enhance their careers. To learn more about the University’s program offerings, visit http://www.phoenix.edu/programs/degree-programs.html.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is innovating to help working adults move efficiently from education to careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant and engaging courses, and interactive learning can help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. University of Phoenix serves a diverse student population, offering associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs from select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
