 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work is underway on Tucson's newest hospital

Work is underway on Tucson's newest hospital

The city’s newest hospital is going up on the southeast side of town.

Tucson issued a $58.6 million building permit for Northwest Healthcare’s 51-bed hospital and related services at Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road with an emergency room, labor and delivery services, orthopedics and cardiology.

Northwest Healthcare includes Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Northwest Emergency Centers in Vail and Marana, five Northwest Urgent Care locations, The Women’s Center at Northwest, Northwest Allied Physicians, Desert Cardiology, Northwest Heart & Vascular, Northwest Tucson Surgery Center, Tucson Surgery Center and the Center for Pain Management.

Construction activity in southeast Tucson, Vail and Sahuarita has been steady since State Trust Land on that side of town opened for development last year.

The new hospital is expected to open by 2021 and is expected to create about 600 jobs.

Visit northwesthealthcarejobs.com for announcements on current and future openings with Northwest Healthcare.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community
Business News

Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community

  • Updated

In the first phase of the master-planned community, 50 single family homes will be built on 40 vacant acres on the southern end of the reservation, west of Camino de Oeste and Hermans Road. The second and third phase of Yaqui Square will possibly include high-rise construction with retail, office and residential space. 

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News