Work is underway on Tucson's newest hospital

The city’s newest hospital is going up on the southeast side of town.
Tucson issued a $58.6 million building permit for Northwest Healthcare’s 51-bed hospital and related services at Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road with an emergency room, labor and delivery services, orthopedics and cardiology.
Northwest Healthcare includes Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Northwest Emergency Centers in Vail and Marana, five Northwest Urgent Care locations, The Women’s Center at Northwest, Northwest Allied Physicians, Desert Cardiology, Northwest Heart & Vascular, Northwest Tucson Surgery Center, Tucson Surgery Center and the Center for Pain Management.
Construction activity in southeast Tucson, Vail and Sahuarita has been steady since State Trust Land on that side of town opened for development last year.
The new hospital is expected to open by 2021 and is expected to create about 600 jobs.
Visit northwesthealthcarejobs.com for announcements on current and future openings with Northwest Healthcare.
