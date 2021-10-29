Carnicerias in Tucson

It’s a Sunday morning in Tucson, and the family is in the car. You’re driving to your local carniceria to pick up fresh menudo and carne asada that will be grilled over a coal or mesquite fire in an otherwise anonymous parking lot.

Maybe you’re lucky, and when you go inside you’re greeted by a dimly lit menu of burros and tacos. You don’t want to spoil the weekend’s cookout, but you make a mental note to come back and try the firetruck-red al pastor tomorrow at your lunch break.

Carnicerias are tucked away in every neighborhood in Tucson. The first time I walked into a meat market that cooked its products, I was blown away by the elegant simplicity of the concept: cut out the middleman. Many, though not all, carnicerias have lunch counters and prepared foods, or grills outside to cook your carne on weekends.

Each market has its own specialties and marinade recipes. Regulars have their favorite places for carne asada, chorizo or tamales. Super Carniceria El Ranchito even has ice cream (although it’s next to their prepared food case, and you might be more tempted by their whole-tilapia pescado frito).