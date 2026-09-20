Fee: $35 adoption Fee.

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Prancer

Age: 1 year

Story: The dog in my last home got aggressive with me, so I’ve found safety at The Animal League. Let’s not pussyfoot around – I need a new home (preferably without dogs)! I’m a super sweet, loving big gal who is good with kids (if you have them). My fur is long and needs regular attention. So, if you have the time – I have the fur! I’ve had my shots, am microchipped, and am looking for someone to love and love me in return. I have lovely yellow eyes which will follow your every move. Come find me in a wall cubby or up a cat tree. I’ll be waiting for you! Please call soon to arrange a meeting with me.

Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.

Katie

Age: 4 years