Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details, visit pima.gov/foster.
Snowball
ID No.: A903300
Age: 3 years
Story: If you’re feeling completely OVER this summer heat and looking for something to help you cool down, how about your very own snowball? Well, we actually can’t promise that our Snowball has any ability to help you manage your temperature or change the weather, but he is definitely capable of bringing much joy to your life and cuddles to your lap! Volunteers think he’s a special little guy, with one sharing:
People are also reading…
“Snowball is a smooshy-faced cutie pie! He was easy to leash up and take out to a play yard. Once in the yard he just wanted to cuddle! After hanging out and snuggling in the yard for a few minutes, we headed out for a short walk. He was a delightful walking partner. He was curious and enjoyed exploring. We sat down for a little while at a bench for some pets and I enjoyed cuddles with a darling boy.”
Snowball has suspected skin allergies and is receiving treatment from our clinic for them. He would love to find a home where he can continue to receive treatment and get to feeling 100%!
Snowball has shared his kennel with a couple of different pups during his time at the shelter and has been independent when meeting other dogs in playgroup. If you’re looking for a roly-poly cuddle bug, Snowball is ready to roll on home with you today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Henry
ID No.: A769761
Age: 5 years
Story: This handsome fella is Henry. He hasn’t been with PACC long, but in that time we’ve learned that he is VERY SMART. He has learned how to sit and “give paw.” He’s also got one heck of a good smile!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Maine
ID No.: A906768
Age: 4 years
Story: Maine has had a lot to process. He came from a hoarding situation with 27 other cats, so it’s no surprise that he’s still figuring out how to feel safe and comfortable around people.
In the shelter, Maine will allow some pets and playtime, but he can become overstimulated and needs someone who understands that “I’ve had enough” look cats give us. He’s not being difficult—he’s learning to communicate, and he needs a person willing to listen.
We’d love to find Maine a cat-savvy foster or adopter who understands feline body language, will give him time to decompress, and—most importantly—will keep the squeezy treats flowing. With patience, understanding, and a little snack-based bribery, Maine may just discover that having his very own person is pretty wonderful.
Fee: $35 adoption Fee.
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Prancer
Age: 1 year
Story: The dog in my last home got aggressive with me, so I’ve found safety at The Animal League. Let’s not pussyfoot around – I need a new home (preferably without dogs)! I’m a super sweet, loving big gal who is good with kids (if you have them). My fur is long and needs regular attention. So, if you have the time – I have the fur! I’ve had my shots, am microchipped, and am looking for someone to love and love me in return. I have lovely yellow eyes which will follow your every move. Come find me in a wall cubby or up a cat tree. I’ll be waiting for you! Please call soon to arrange a meeting with me.
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Katie
Age: 4 years
Story: Around TALGV, there’s a little law called “You Will Be Katie’s Friend.” Resistance is futile. One flash of my adorable underbite smile and… case closed. I’m an outgoing, tail-wagging social butterfly who loves people, dogs, cuddles, laughs, and treats. Sadly, some folks overlook me because I’m diabetic. Seriously? Their loss. I’m one of the easiest dogs ever to medicate, and my special diet is simple to follow — even my treats just need to play by the same rules. Best part? TALGV covers my insulin, related supplies, AND the special diet food I need to stay on! I’m spunky, affectionate, wonderfully quirky, and ready to charm my way into your home. So, bring on the cuddles, canine friends, (special) snacks, and adventures. Just remember: resisting Katie is technically against the law. Please call to arrange a meeting to meet me.
Fee: $125; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.