Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details, visit pima.gov/foster.
Shadow
ID No.: A694017
Age: 7 years
Story: We’ve got a question you’ve probably never been asked before- what’s your favorite shadow? Are they the shadows that move across the Rincon Mountains as the sun crosses the sky? Your own long-legged shadow on a sunset walk? The shadow that your favorite furry friend curls up in when you’re spending time together in the backyard? Whatever your current favorite shadow, we think we can do you one better. We’d love to introduce you to a very good boy named Shadow, who is sure to take the spot as “Top Shadow” in your life!
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Shadow spent a few months in a foster home, and he was described as a high-energy love bug with MANY positive qualities! His foster said that he was house- and crate-trained, likes tug toys and Kongs, and is a Velcro dog who craves attention! Here’s what just a few of Shadow’s volunteer friends have said:
“Shadow loves to run and knows sit and paw. He could work on a more dainty paw, but it’s paw nonetheless!”
“When I sat at a picnic table in the park, Shadow climbed up on the table behind me and sneaked in a couple of kisses to my ear. He sits quickly on command, and enjoys being petted.”
“Shadow is always smiling and he loves to be with people. He wants to meet all the staff and volunteers walking by. His tail is always wagging and it’s hard to say no to him. He loves zoomies and playing with his kennelmate. He knows many tricks too.”
“Shadow was very friendly and easily let me in the kennel to leash him up. We quickly exited to the park where he took his time sniffing all over. He was a gentleman on our walk and entering and exiting his kennel. He waited to take treats until we were back in the kennel.”
“Shadow is a very friendly guy who was calm in the kennel while I leashed him up. Once out in the park, he pulled a little bit but was very manageable. He's very handsome. He knows how to sit and takes treats very gently. He also loves to be petted.”
Shadow has shared his kennel and has been social and playful when meeting other dogs in playgroup. He’d like to meet any resident dogs before heading home to ensure a good fit. Shadow promises to banish any shadows of loneliness and fill your life with sunshine! Come meet him today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Vaquero
ID No.: A901950
Age: 1 year
Story: A vaquero is a traditional horse-mounted livestock herder. Originating in 16th-century colonial Mexico, they are the foundational ancestors of the North American cowboy. Vaqueros pioneered the ranching techniques, gear, and vocabulary (like lasso, buckaroo, and rodeo) that are now iconic to Western culture. While we don’t know if our pup named Vaquero has any experience herding cattle, he would love to wrangle his way into his furever home! Volunteers think this little pup is a lot of fun, with one friend saying the following:
“I had the great delight of walking Vaquero this morning! He is a bubbly, spunky, outgoing little guy! He was so happy to greet me in his kennel and very eager to get out on our walk. As we walked, every few yards he would look up at me with his adorable puppy eyes as if to say, “Hey, it's a great morning, thanks for walking with me!” He's bouncy and silly and wanted to play along the way. We stopped at a bench after walking for a little bit and he enjoyed some treats and grooming. He's a great little boy, and I had a fun time with him!”
Vaquero would like to meet any resident pups before heading home to ensure a good fit. If you’re looking for your very own spunky buckaroo, come meet little Vaquero today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Queso
ID No.: A905502
Age: 3 years
Story: I’m a shy boy looking for a patient person who will let me learn to trust them. I love squeezy treats too!
Fee: $35 adoption Fee.
Chico
ID No.: A898151
Age: 2 years
Story: Chico is an athletic, bouncy pup who would love to be your adventure buddy! In fact, he recently headed out of the shelter for a day trip and got to explore Tucson and grab a pup cup. He did well in the car and was described as energetic, sweet and well- behaved:
“Chico was excited the whole time- it was cute. Sweet puppy who will be great in an active home.”
If you’re looking for a pal to join you on your journeys and stick by your side on your escapades, Chico is your guy! He’s shared his kennel politely and has been playful and social when meeting other dogs in playgroup. Ask to meet Chico today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Zorro
ID No.: A907103
Age: 2 years
Story: I am a neutered male, white and black Domestic Shorthair and Turkish Van.
Fee: $35 adoption Fee.
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Corbett
Age: 2 years
Story: Corbett came to us after a long journey as a community cat. He's ready for a forever family of his own, and would love to be your kitty! He's very sweet, gentle and gets along with other kitties. He would make a great kitty companion! Come down and meet this adorable gentle-cat!
Fee: $90
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Grace
Age: 5 years
Story: Grace came to us from another rescue and is a sweet, quiet lady. She loves watching people go about their day and plays with toys. She is content to amuse herself until she wants scritchies, or you have something tasty for her — she does love food! She would be a great "toy tester" for anyone, and would love to meet you. Come down and meet this sweetheart!
Fee: $90
Contact: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
Kitty Kitty
Age: 7 years
Story: Seven years ago, I was born under my human’s house, and they took me in. Now my human has moved to a facility where I can’t go … boo hoo! I’m not sure what to make of my current shelter environment and all the other cats and people. I’m shy, and you can usually find me in a corner under a cat tree. I do get along with other cats, and in my previous home I liked petting, sweet talk, and laps. I’m good at using my litter box. I have a beautiful brown tabby coat. Can I go home with you? Please come meet me! Please call to arrange a meeting with Kitty Kitty.
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Peaches
Age: 9 months
Story: Did someone say “home?” That word is music to my magnificent ears! I’m one of Kiki’s EAR-resistible daughters. My mom, sister, and I came to TALGV after our owner lost his home and made the loving decision to give us a chance at brighter futures. I’m a cheerful, confident young pup who enjoys meeting both two- and four-legged friends. I inherited Mom’s fabulous ears — and enough independence to use them as radar for my next adventure! My ears aren’t oversized; they’re simply built for superior reception, especially when a treat bag opens. While waiting for my forever family, I’m practicing leash walking and learning commands, EARning yummy rewards along the way. My ears are tuned, my heart is ready, and I’m listening for someone to say, “Peaches, you’re home!” Pick me, and life WILL be sweeter! Please call to arrange a meeting with Peaches.
Fee: $125; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.