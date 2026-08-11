“When I sat at a picnic table in the park, Shadow climbed up on the table behind me and sneaked in a couple of kisses to my ear. He sits quickly on command, and enjoys being petted.”

“Shadow is always smiling and he loves to be with people. He wants to meet all the staff and volunteers walking by. His tail is always wagging and it’s hard to say no to him. He loves zoomies and playing with his kennelmate. He knows many tricks too.”

“Shadow was very friendly and easily let me in the kennel to leash him up. We quickly exited to the park where he took his time sniffing all over. He was a gentleman on our walk and entering and exiting his kennel. He waited to take treats until we were back in the kennel.”

“Shadow is a very friendly guy who was calm in the kennel while I leashed him up. Once out in the park, he pulled a little bit but was very manageable. He's very handsome. He knows how to sit and takes treats very gently. He also loves to be petted.”

Shadow has shared his kennel and has been social and playful when meeting other dogs in playgroup. He’d like to meet any resident dogs before heading home to ensure a good fit. Shadow promises to banish any shadows of loneliness and fill your life with sunshine! Come meet him today!

Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.

Vaquero

ID No.: A901950

Age: 1 year