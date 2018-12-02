ADOPTED: Leon was adopted from The Green Valley Animal League. Skits, Yukon and Tansy were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center. Abby and Avery were adopted from Pawsitivily Cats.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
GRANVILLE
ID No.: A653353.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Granville is a sweet little lady who wants to be loved and praised. She’s very loving, well-mannered, quiet, calm and gentle. Granville is good on a leash, enjoys slow walks and relaxing with someone by her side.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
PALTO
ID No.: A649134.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Palto is a playgroup rock star. He loves romping around with other dogs and he’s building his confidence in the shelter with the help of his four-legged friends. Now, he looks forward to meeting new people.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
RORY
ID No.: A647926.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Rory is a darling little short stack with the best smile. This little gem has ears and a personality triple her size. Rory’s favorites include squeaky toys, walks and being the best companion she can be.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
MOSLEY
ID No.: A643605.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Mosley loves napping and blankets to curl up on. He’s a short-legged love bug who just wants to climb in your lap and shower you with kisses. Mosley is a sweetheart, a people-pleaser and he knows all the right moves to win your heart.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
GIZMO
ID No.: A651275.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Gizmo is a beautiful little lady who enjoys head scratches, napping and yummy treats. She looks forward to being able to sun herself by a window and bird watch.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
WILBUR
ID No.: 864783.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Wilbur is an affectionate boy who hopes his forever home has a cat tree just for him.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
JAMIE
ID No.: 864240.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Jamie is a sweet, mellow girl who is already house- and crate- trained.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
KING — TABBY
Age: 5 months.
Story: King may be small but he is a “king” in personality. He was found in October wandering in a busy area. His handsome shorthair orange tabby fur had been shaved on much of his back. He was thin, had a respiratory infection and his right cornea was scarred. Now a month later, he is about ready to go to a family. King is all kitten, active, very lovable, doesn’t know a stranger and expected to do well in any active family. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $25, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, (520) 207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
DUKE
Age: 7 Years
Story: Duke was turned in to the shelter along with his partner Bo (Bo has been adopted) after their owner died. One set of paperwork says Duke is 9, and one set says he is 7, he seems more like 7. He is spry enough to jump over a 3-foot baby gate, but not a 5-foot wall (SoAZBR requires a 5-foot wall or fence). His foster mom says Duke is a sweet boy who loves to be loved. He gets along well with other dogs and always has a wagging tail. He is a little stockier than some beagles — about as tall as a 15-inch beagle, just a little wider. Duke’s foster mom says “he’s a doll.” To apply for Duke, please send an email to adoption@soazbeaglerescue.com and we will email you an application.
Fee: $175.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
DREAMER — GREYHOUND
Age: 7 years.
Story: Dreamer is a super lovable and mellow hound who has decided that she is done working. She raced for a few years in Tucson and then became a mommy to more high speed pups. Dreamer is now ready to be loved and pampered by a special family that will take her for strolls in the neighborhood and spoil her with a really soft bed, good food, treats and maybe even a hound cave. Dreamer is just an overall adorable love bug, she doesn’t even mind cats.
Fee: $350.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, (520) 955-7421, sagreyhoundadoption.org, adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.
MAGOO
Age: 2½ years.
Story: Magoo is a happy, playful guy (has his favorite toys) who loves to give and receive affection. Strong on leash, Magoo is also sweet and charming; he makes friends quickly.
Fee: $85.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
MIATA — SHORTHAIRED BLACK AND WHITE
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Miata follows you around the house like a puppy, loves belly rubs, likes to get up onto high places, knows how to open cabinets and closet doors, and likes lots of lap time. She also got along with the dog and the female cat in her home.
Fee: $45.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
BOBBY LEE — GREY AND WHITE
Age: 3 years.
Story: Bobby Lee is looking for love. He’s been through a lot, and really needs a family who will keep him safe for the rest of his life. Bobby Lee is not a fan of little dogs, and would be great as an only cat, where he doesn’t have to share your love.
Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 289-2747 or Pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
GALE — DSH
Age: 13 years.
Story: Gale is a pretty chill girl who loves to take naps, lounge and loves ear scratches. She was adopted once, but her person got hurt and couldn’t take care if her anymore. She didn’t take it personally though, and she’s pretty happy here. She is really friendly, and gets along with everyone she meets.
Fee: $99 includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats.