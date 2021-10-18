Arizona Repertory's 'Into the Woods' is a tale with talent

This production made sure the humor came out, especially in “Agony,” sung by Cinderella’s Prince, Vin Pugliese, and Rapunzel’s Prince, Ben Tyrrrell. The talented men infused the song with all the drama and over-the-topness it demands. As well, DiSabato earned plenty of well-deserved laughter in her role of Little Red Riding Hood.

The costumes by Patrick Holt were kind of brilliant. From ballgowns to rags, each told us who the character was. And it is worth going to the show just to see the dashing yet menacing wolf costume. Michael Laverde made it jump even more with his cocky and sinister portrayal of the wolf.

The set, by Joe C. Klug, consisted of about four clumps of trees. These woods are supposed to be scary; they were not at all. They didn’t even give a hint of how dangerous the woods could be.

The play was performed in the round, which presented some problems for director Gurwin. The trees sometimes provided visual barriers to the actors, and often the performers were playing to one side of the audience, and not the other. It is a hard, complex issue to solve when you have 16 actors and a smaller stage; Gurwin wasn’t able to find a solution.

Though there were flaws in the production, the talented singers were almost flawless. That may not help you live happily ever after, but you are sure to leave the theater with a satisfied grin on your face.