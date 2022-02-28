 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arts, live performances heat up in Tucson for spring
alert top story

Sons of Orpheus choir is celebrating its 30th year.

 Courtesy of Sons of Orpheus

It’s been a bit of a bumpy ride since venues and arts organizations relaunched their in-person performances early last fall.

There were a handful of key postponements in January as the COVID infection rates soared and organizations including the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival and the professional True Concord Voices & Orchestra erred on the side of caution to reschedule events to this this spring and beyond.

But with COVID infection rates continuing to decline, the arts are springing to life.

Tucson Convention Center is seeing an uptick in bookings and the AVA at Casino del Sol is starting to unveil its 2022 series, which starts after Easter in April — the first AVA show is Earth, Wind & Fire April 22 — and runs through late October/early November.

Living legends, folks like Bob Dylan and comedian Kevin Hart, are coming through town this weekend, while a legend lost, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will have her story told in the Arizona Theatre Company production, “Justice.” The musical revolves around Ginsburg and her fellow Justice, Sandra Day O’Connor, April 9-30.

Many of the venues have COVID protocols that include showing proof of full vaccination — that includes booster shots — or a negative test taken within 48 to 72 hours of the event, and mandatory masks. Check with the venue before buying a ticket.

And, of course, check with venues and presenters as schedules are subject to change.

Pop, Rock

Bob Dylan, March 4, Tucson Music Hall

Squirrel Flower, March 7, Club Congress

Andy Shauf, March 8, 191 Toole

JoJo, March 8, Rialto Theatre

Four-Point Play, March 9, Club Congress

Abba Mania, March 9, Rialto

Weekend Lovers, March 10, Hotel Congress Plaza

SUMAC, March 11, Club Congress

Balto, March 12, Hotel Congress Plaza

Claud, March 12, Club Congress

Liza Anne, March 14, 191 Toole

Spiritual Cramp, March 14, Club Congress

Pixies, March 15, Rialto

Said The Sky, March 16, Rialto

The Maine, March 17, 191 Toole

Duma, March 17, Club Congress

Jose Gonzalez, March 18, Rialto

Soft Kill, March 19, Club Congress

Gustaf, March 20, Club Congress

Between the Buried and Me, March 21, 191 Toole

Clutch, March 22, Rialto

Wet Leg, March 22, 191 Toole

YOB, March 22, Club Congress

Chuck Prophet, March 24, Hotel Congress Plaza

Parker McCollum, March 25, Rialto

Molly Burch, March 25, 191 Toole

Modern English, March 26, Hotel Congress Plaza

Bad Religion, March 26, Rialto

Lala Lala, March 26, Club Congress

Danielle Durack, March 27, Club Congress

Ryan Alfred, March 29, Club Congress

The Ophelias, March 30, Club Congress

Fuzz, April 2, 191 Toole

Atilla, April 5, 191 Toole

June of 44, April 6, 191 Toole

Summer Salt, April 6, Club Congress

Twin Tribes, April 8, 191 Toole

Garcia Peoples, April 9, Hotel Congress Plaza

Megadeth and Lamb of God, April 10, Tucson Arena

Wallows, April 12, Rialto Theatre

Vacations, April 12, Club Congress

Testament with Exodus and Death Angel, April 15, Rialto

The Whole Enchilada featuring a who’s who of Tucson desert rock, April 16, Hotel Congress

Spiritualized Live, April 17, Hotel Congress Plaza

TWRP, April 18, 191 Toole

The Hu, April 19, Rialto

The Hu will be at the Rialto on April 19.

The Stone Foxes, April 20, 191 Toole

King Gizzard, April 20, Rialto

Electric Six, April 21, Club Congress

Kristin Chenoweth, April 22, Fox Theatre

Value Select, April 22, Club Congress

Built to Spill, April 23, 191 Toole

Ceremony, April 23, Club Congress

Wet, April 24, Hotel Congress Plaza

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, April 25, Rialto

Jon Spencer, April 29, 191 Toole

Lady Lamb, April 30, 191 Toole

Marcus King Band, April 30, Rialto

Bikini Kill, May 2, Rialto

J.R.C.G., May 3, Club Congress

Good Morning, May 6, Club Congress

Juan Wauters, May 7, Club Congress

Royal Blood, May 9, Rialto

Matt Costa, May 10, Club Congress

Wishbone Ash, May 10, Rialto

Dehd, May 11, Hotel Congress Plaza

Bad Bad Hats, May 11, 191 Toole

Violent Femmes, May 11, Rialto

The Blasters, May 13, Hotel Congress Plaza

Fruit Bats, May 14, 191 Toole

Smashing Pumpkins, May 15, AVA at Casino del Sol

Smashing Pumpkins will be at Casino del Sol May 15.

A Place to Bury Strangers, May 16, 191 Toole

King Hannah, May 16, Club Congress

Eve 6, May 17, 191 Toole

Meat Puppets and Mudhoney, May 18, 191 Toole

Motherfolk, May 18, Club Congress

Helado Negro, May 20, Hotel Congress Plaza

Aly & AJ, May 24, Rialto

Aly and AJ will be at the Rialto on May 24.

Yngwie Malmsteen, May 25, Rialto

Hip-hop, R&B, Electronic

Cordae “From A Birds Eye View Tour,” March 7, Rialto

Hippie Sabotage, March 12, Rialto

Lucki: 2 Neptune N Back Tour, March 18, 191 Toole

Tucson Hip Hop Festival, March 19-20, 191 Toole

Bob Moses, March 20, Rialto

Fat Tony (DJ Set), March 26, Club Congress Plaza

Brother Ali: The Travelers Tour, March 29, 191 Toole

Thievery Corporation, March 29, Rialto

Earth, Wind & Fire, April 22, AVA at Casino del Sol

T.I., April 28, Pima County Fair

Lil Tecca, May 7, 191 Toole

The Suffers, May 19, Club Congress

Country, Folk

Janis Ian, March 3, Rialto

Judy Collins, March 8, Fox Theatre

Eli Young Band, March 10, Rialto

Justin Moore with Heath Sanders and Stephen Paul, March 12, Tucson Arena

The Fitzgeralds, March 13, CPAC Community Performance & Art Center, Green Valley

Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour with Dave Mason, March 19, Tucson Music Hall

Corb Lund, March 20, 191 Toole

Sarah Jarosz, March 27, Rialto

Chris Smither, March 29, Hotel Congress Plaza

37th annual Tucson Folk Festival, April 1-3, stages downtown

Stillhouse Junkies, April 3, CPAC Community Performance & Art Center

Gangstagrass, April 16, 191 Toole

Rosie Flores, April 22, Hotel Congress Plaza

Martha Redbone Root Project, April 23, Fox Theatre

Andy McKee and Yasmin Williams, April 27, 191 Toole

Lonestar, May 13, Fox Theatre

Jim Lauderdale and His Band, May 14, Hotel Congress Plaza

Pavlo, May 14, Rialto

Tucson Opry debut, May 30, Hotel Congress Plaza

Jazz, Blues

Jazz man and Grammy nominee Jon Batiste, March 4, Centennial Hall. An afterparty concert with the Pete Swan Quartet will be held in the Century Room, 311 E. Congress

Jonathan Hines Quartet, March 5, Century Room

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, March 6, Rialto Theatre

The Hot Sardines, March 11, Fox Theatre; An afterparty concert with Mr. Boogie Woogie will be held at the Century Room

Shawn James, March 12, 191 Toole

Taj Mahal Sextet, March 15, Fox

Buddy Guy with Colin James, March 17, Rialto

ZAZU West, March 18, Century Room

Tinsely Ellis, March 23, 191 Toole

Rachel Eckroth Trio, March 25, Century Room

Matt Mitchell Trio, March 26, Century Room

Mike Moynihan Quartet’s salute to Sonny Rollins, April 1, Century Room

Chris Botti, April 2, Fox; An afterparty with Max Goldschmid Group will be held at the Century Room

Howe Gelb and Lonna Kelly, April 8, Century Room

Susan Artemis Quartet, April 9, Century Room

Morani Sanders Quartet, April 15, Century Room

Scott Black’s Tucson Hard Bop Quintet, April 16, Century Room

Tucson Jazz Institute celebrates Charles Mingus, April 21, Century Room

Charles Mingus Centennial Celebration with Mingus Dynasty, April 22, Century Room

Darwin Noguera Afro Cuban Trio, April 23, Century Room

Keb Mo’, April 29, Fox Theatre

Larry Redhouse Trio, April 29, Century Room

Amilcar Guevara & Tucson Latin Jazz All Stars, April 30, Century Room

Dianne Reeves, May 13, Leo Rich Theater

Gary Allegretto, May 13, CPAC Community Performance & Art Center

Neamen Lyles, May 25, CPAC Community Performance & Art Center

Latin, World

Metalachi, March 5, Hotel Congress Plaza

Flor de Toloache, March 19, Fox Theatre; An afterparty with the After Hours Quintet will be held at the Century Room

Ricardo Arjona, March 27, Music Hall

Hombres G, March 30, Rialto

Jesse & Joy, April 1, Rialto

Angélique Kidjo, April 7, at Rialto Theatre; a co-production with Arizona Arts Live

Angelique Kidjo will perform April 7 at Rialto Theatre.

Tish Hinojosa, April 16, Presidio San Agustín, 196 N. Court. Ave.

J Balvin, April 22, Tucson Arena

Ms Nina, April 24, Club Congress

Lila Downs, April 28, Centennial Hall, as part of the 2022 Agave Heritage Festival April 28-May1; An afterparty with Salvador Duran will be held at the Century Room

The Wailers, April 27, Rialto

Igor and the Red Elvises, April 28, 191 Toole

La Santa Cecilia, April 29, Rialto

Cassie and Maggie MacDonald, March 16, Berger Performing Arts Center

Kenny Endo Taiko Ensemble, May 1, CPAC Community Performance & Art Center

Celtic Woman “Postcards from Ireland, May 3, Music Hall

Tucson International Mariachi Conference Espectacular Concert, May 7, Music Hall; Conference runs from April 29 to May 8

Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio, May 13, AVA at Casino del Sol

Bunbury, May 22, Rialto

Comedy, Spoken word

Kevin Hart, March 5, Music Hall

Jo Koy, March 20, Tucson Arena

Tom Segura, March 24, Music Hall

Brad Kahlhamer, March 31, Club Congress

Steve-O, April 3, Rialto

Hasan Minhaj, April 21, Music Hall

Fortune Feimster, May 6, Fox Theatre

Steve Hofstetter, May 19, 191 Toole

Theater

Arizona Repertory Theatre

The University of Arizona theater presents professional-quality performances by students at the Tornabene Theatre on campus. Get tickets through theatre.arizona.edu

“Living Dead in Denmark,” through March 20

“High Fidelity,” April 10-24

New Directions Festival, April 29-May 1, Harold Dixon Studio Theatre

Arizona Theatre Company

Performances are at the Temple of Music and Art downtown. Get tickets through arizonatheatre.org

“Nina Simone: Four Women,” through March 19; part of the 2022 Tucson Desert Song Festival

“Justice,” April 9-30

“How to Make An American Son,” June 4-25

Arts Express

The arts education program is al leader in musical theater, with performances Thursdays through Sundays at its Park Place mall venue. Tickets and details through arts-express.org

“Rent,” March 24-April 3

“Titanic The Musical,” April 21-May 1

Broadway In Tucson

Performances are held at Centennial Hall on the UA campus. Tickets through broadwayintucson.com.

“Jersey Boys,” March 18-20

“Tootsie,” March 22-27

“Hadestown,” April 12-17

“Come From Away,” May 24-29

Gaslight Theatre

Family-friendly performances include matinee shows. Tickets through thegaslighttheatre.com.

“Arizona Smith and the Relic of Doom,” through March 27

“The Three Musketeers,” March 31-June 5

Invisible Theatre

The company is in its 50th season. Performances are at its venue. Get tickets through invisibletheatre.com.

“A Conversation with Edith Head,” March 9-13

“Secrets of a Soccer Mom,” April 20-May 1

Live Theatre Workshop

The company mounts a children’s theater program in addition to its mainstage performances. Tickets and reservations through livetheatreworkshop.org.

“The Kreutzer Sonata,” through March 19

“Take A Hike,” March 13 and 20

“Sylvia,” March 24-April 30

“Fremont Junior High is Not Doing Oklahoma,” April 8-23 (on Etcetera Stage)

Pima Community College

Performances are at the west campus on Anklam Road. Tickets through pima.edu/centerforthearts.

“The SpongeBob Musical,” through March 6

“The Piano Lesson,” March 25-April 3

Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet,” April 23-24

Red Herring Puppets will present "The Ugly Duckling" this spring at Tucson Mall. 

Red Herring Puppets

Award-winning professional puppet company puts on performances at its Tucson Mall theater, 4500 N. Oracle Road; redherringpuppets.com

“The Ugly Duckling,” Sundays, March 20-April 10.

The Rogue Theatre

Performances are held Thursdays through Sundays at the Rogue Theatre. Tickets and details at theroguetheatre.org.

“Passage,” through March 13

“Mrs. Dalloway,” April 28-May 15

The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre

The award-winning professional company continues its fifth season “Dreams of A New World.” Tickets through scoundrelandscamp.org

“You and Me and the Space Between,” March 31-April 17

“Citizen: An American Lyric,” May 12-29

Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company

Performances are held at Desert View High School, 4101 E. Valencia Road. Tickets through sapactucson.org

“A Minister’s Wife,” March 5-13

Dance

Russian Ballet Theatre presents “Swan Lake,” March 29, Fox Tucson Theatre

Ballet Tucson, reINVIGORATE Spring Concert, April 1-3, Leo Rich Theater

Tucson Regional Ballet, “Don Quixote Suite” & “The Princess and the Pea,” April 23-24, Leo Rich Theater

The Arizona Balalaika Orchestra will be joined by the Lajkonik Polish Folk ensemble in a program of music and dance.

Classical and choral music

Arizona Balalaika Orchestra

The Arizona Balalaika Orchestra marks its 42nd year. In addition to a couple concerts a year, the group regularly performs at Tucson Meet Yourself. azbalalaika.org

Slavic Spring Celebration, featuring the Lajkonik Polish Folk ensemble, April 23, St. Cyril’s Church Auditorium, 4725 E. Pima St.

Arizona Early Music

The presenter, which brings in world-renowned ensembles that focus on medieval, renaissance and baroque music, celebrates its 40th season this year. Concerts are held at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. azearlymusic.org, 520-314-1874

Paul O’Dette and Ronn McFarlane, “For Two Lutes: Virtuoso Duets from Italy and England,” March 27

The Tallis Scholars “Golden Age of Spanish Polyphony,” April 20

Arizona Early Music is bringing in Paul O'Dette (pictured) and Ronn McFarlane for "For Two Lutes: Virtuoso Duets from Italy and England."

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music

Concerts are held at Leo Rich Theater and live-streamed at arizonachambermusic.org. 520-577-3769

Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival, with the Dove Quartet, March 13-20

Vienna Piano Trio, April 6

Arizona Opera

The professional company mounts performances at Tucson Music Hall and Phoenix Symphony Hall. azopera.org, 520-293-4336

Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music,” March 12-13

Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte,” April 16-17

Arizona Symphonic Winds

The community ensemble under the director of László Veres performs free concerts including its popular spring and fall parks series. facebook.com/ArizonaSymphonicWinds

Spring concert, April 3, Catalina Foothills High School

Spring parks series, Saturdays, May 14-June 4, László Veres Amphitheatre at Udall Park

Catalinas Community Chorus

The mixed-voice choir is now in its 15th season. catalinascommunitychorus.org, 520-303-6474

Spring Choral Showcase, April 3, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave., Oro Valley

Civic Orchestra of Tucson

Charles Bontrager wraps up his final season at the podium with the volunteer ensemble. cotmusic.org, 520-730-3371

“Changing of the Guard,” March 19 at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W. Calle Concordia; March 20 at UA’s Crowder Hall

“Light Classics and Pop,” April 30 at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley, May 1 at Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center

Green Valley Concert Band presents: “Let The Good Times Roll," premiering Kincaid Rabb’s “At Belmont Park” and featuring “Music Of The Beetles,” big band favorites, and more.

Green Valley Concert Band

The community ensemble plays most of its concerts at the Sahuarita District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. greenvalleyconcertband.org

“Let the Good Times Roll,” March 6

“A World of Musical Wonders,” April 24

Sons of Orpheus — The Male Choir of Tucson

The choir celebrates its 30th year and performs at venues throughout the greater Tucson area. sonsoforpheus.org

Gala Spring Concert, featuring works by Beethoven and a medley from “Fiddler on the Roof,” with guest soloists and instrumentalists. Dates: April 13, Green Valley’s Community Performing Arts Center; April 22, St. Francis in the Foothills; April 28, The Clubhouse at The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd., Marana; May 1, St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church, 4725 E. Pima St.

Eric Lederhandler will serve as guest conductor for Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra's finale, "Dvořák and Moszkowski."

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra

The volunteer community orchestra performs in person at SaddleBrooke’s DesertView Performing Arts Center and at Oro Valley’s St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. Concerts also are live-streamed. sasomusic.org, 520-308-6226

“Flying High with Holland, Stravinsky, Gershwin,” March 12 in SaddleBrooke, March 13 in Oro Valley

“Dvořák and Moszkowski,” April 30 in SaddleBrooke, May 1 in Oro Valley

True Concord Voices & Orchestra

The professional choir and chamber orchestra performs at venues throughout Tucson. trueconcord.org, 520-401-2651

Closeup recital: Mezzo Kim Leeds and tenor Gene Stenger, March 29, at Holsclaw Hall

“From Mourning to Dance: Bach’s B minor Mass,” March 25, Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley; March 26-27, Catalina Foothills High School

Tucson Concert Band

The volunteer community band is in its 56th year but is calling this its 55th season after having to suspend performances last year due to COVID. tucsonconcertband.org

Music by Czech Composers, sponsored by the Czech-Slovak American Club of Tucson, March 20, Crowder Hall

Tucson Girls Chorus

The chorus has several ensembles from beginner to advanced that takes girls from elementary through high school. tucsongirlschorus.org

“Sounds of Spring” featuring all of the choruses, April 24, Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center.

Tucson Guitar Society

Performances are at Holsclaw Hall at the UA Fred Fox School of Music. tucsonguitarsociety.org, 520-342-0022

Judicael Perroy and Natalia Lipnitskaya, March 20

Tucson Masterworks Chorale got its start in 1949.

Tucson Masterworks Chorale

The mixed voice ensemble that got its start in 1949 specializes in the masterworks of choral repertoire. tucsonmasterworkschorale.org, 520-403-5630

Spring concert, “Timeless and Today,” April 24, Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Tucson Pops Orchestra

The professional ensemble performs its popular outdoor concert series at Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center. tucsonpops.org

Spring Music Under the Stars, Sundays May 8-June 12

Tucson Symphony Orchestra

The orchestra performs at Tucson Music Hall and Catalina Foothills High School, tucsonsymphony.org or 520-882-8585

Mozart and Prokofiev, featuring harpist Claire Thai and flutist Alexander Lipay, March 5 and 6, Berger Center for the Performing Arts

Tchaikovsky and Nielsen, March 12-13, Tucson Symphony Center

The Splendor of Brahms with violinist Paul Huang, March 18 and 20, Tucson Music Hall

Music for Brass, April 2 and 3, Tucson Symphony Center

Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night’s Dream, featuring student actors form the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film and Television, April 8 and 10, Tucson Music Hall

University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music

Performances are in the school’s two auditoriums on the UA campus, North Park Avenue and East Speedway, music.arizona.edu

A Celebration of Mexican Music and Dance featuring the Arizona Symphony Orchestra, Mariachi Arizona and Ballet Folklorico Miztontli, March 4, Crowder Hall

Trester Festival for Latin American Music, March 18-19, featuring world class pianists

UA Opera Theatre presents “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi,” April 7-10, Crowder Hall

Collegium Musicum and Arizona Baroque in concert, April 10, Holsclaw Hall

Mariachi Arizona, April 20, Crowder Hall

Film

Find works like Ehécatl by Cristina Sanchez at SculptureTucson's 2022 Festival Show and Sale.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, March 6, Fox Theatre

“New Morse Code: The Language of Landscapes;” film with live music accompaniment from percussionist Michael Compitello and cellist Hannah Collins, March 20, The Loft Cinema

30th annual Arizona International Film Festival. The theme is “bridging cultures” and the opening night film will be “Canyon Del Muerto;” April 20-30, The Screening Room, Mercado Annex and Hotel Congress, downtown. filmfestivalarizona.com

“Cured,” a documentary about LGBTQ+ activists and their quest for health equity, with filmmaker Bennett Singer, April 24, The Loft Cinema

Visual arts

Several Tucson galleries and museums have exhibits this spring. Check venues for COVID protocols, times and costs.

Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road on the University of Arizona campus, is teaming up with the UA Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research for “Trees Stir in their Leaves” through July 23. ccp.arizona.edu

SculptureTucson 2022 Festival Show and Sale, Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3420 E. River Road, features more than 40 sculptors, March 19-20. sculpturetucson.org

Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild (virtual events at southernazwatercolorguild.com), “Fiesta Sonora Show,” March 8-April 3; “Signature Members’ Show,” April 5-May 1.

University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1091 N. Olive Road: “The Art of Food,” featuring more than 100 works from the renowned collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation; closes March 20. artmuseum.arizona.edu

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch. Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com

Venues

Arts Express Theatre, Park Place mall, 5870 E. Broadway

AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road at Casino del Sol

Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway

Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. on the University of Arizona campus

Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road

Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road

Community Performing Arts Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley

Congregation Anshei Israel, 5550 E. Fifth St.

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrook

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.

Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave.

Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway

Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Rincon Congregational Church UCC, 122 N. Craycroft Road

Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road

The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. in the Historic Y

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3738 N. Old Sabino Canyon Road

St. Francis in the Foothills United Methodist Church, 4625 E. River Road

Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. in the Historic Y

Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive

Southside Presbyterian Church, 317 W. 23rd St.

Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd.

Tanque Verde Lutheran Church, 8625 E. Tanque Verde Road

Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Tucson Convention Center, including the Leo Rich Theatre and the Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

University of Arizona Fine Arts Complex, which includes Crowder and Holsclaw halls, the Marroney and Tornabene theaters, at the southeast corner of North Park Avenue and East Speedway.

Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way

Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley

