Arts, live performances heat up in Tucson for spring

It’s been a bit of a bumpy ride since venues and arts organizations relaunched their in-person performances early last fall.

There were a handful of key postponements in January as the COVID infection rates soared and organizations including the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival and the professional True Concord Voices & Orchestra erred on the side of caution to reschedule events to this this spring and beyond.

But with COVID infection rates continuing to decline, the arts are springing to life.

Tucson Convention Center is seeing an uptick in bookings and the AVA at Casino del Sol is starting to unveil its 2022 series, which starts after Easter in April — the first AVA show is Earth, Wind & Fire April 22 — and runs through late October/early November.

Living legends, folks like Bob Dylan and comedian Kevin Hart, are coming through town this weekend, while a legend lost, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will have her story told in the Arizona Theatre Company production, “Justice.” The musical revolves around Ginsburg and her fellow Justice, Sandra Day O’Connor, April 9-30.