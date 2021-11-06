Enjoy live music with your murals in downtown Tucson this Monday

“If that makes them want to come into our building (for future concerts), that also is great, but even if they don’t they will have experienced our art,” she said.

Schauer said she reached out to individuals and companies to sponsor the 10 ensembles as a school fundraiser. The goal was to have each sponsored at $100 apiece.

When she pitched the idea to Instrument Music Center on East Speedway, the store, which sells instruments to students musicians throughout the city, stepped in and offered to sponsor the whole shebang.

“We thought we are a music store and these are all musical ensembles and they all have a place at our store one way or another, and we couldn’t just choose one,” said Jordan Robison, the educational services manager and an events coordinator for the store.

For Robison, recommending to the store owners that they sponsor “Musical Murals” hit close to home. Robison, who plays trombone, is finishing up his doctorate at the Fred Fox School and was a founding member in 2016 of the Fred Fox Brass Quintet.