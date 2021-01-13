Tucson Museum of Art offers 'escape' from those daily worries

The museum’s sheer size plays a role in how comfortable people have been coming back.

“We have high ceilings and 40,000 square feet of exhibition space, plus outside venues,” Mikolajczak said. “You very rarely run into anyone.”

Whether you are ready to venture out or waiting for the vaccine before a visit, here is what you can expect when you make it to the museum in 2021.

What you need

Located just north of El Presidio Plaza downtown, the museum, at 140 N. Main Ave., has a small parking lot, but we recommend bringing some change with you for metered street parking in case the lot is full.

Comfortable shoes are in order as there is a lot to see at the museum. Plastic water bottles are encouraged since the water fountains are unavailable because of the pandemic. Hand-sanitizing stations can be found throughout the facility, and digital exhibition guides are ready for download to your smartphone or tablet.