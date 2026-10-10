When it opened, the theater, which was built of adobe and plank, showed 35 mm black-and-white silent films on a hand-crank projector, according to the El Rio Theatre.

The theater is still in operation with updated Dolby surround sound systems, but it still has the same popcorn machine as it did in 1915, when the theater opened.

Arizona's oldest freeway

Arizona's oldest freeway is Black Canyon Freeway. Freeway construction started in 1950 and finished seven years later, bringing Arizona up to date with automobile transit in the U.S.

The original Black Canyon Road was a Native American trail that later became a U.S. Army route from Fort Whipple, outside Prescott, to Fort McDowell, east of Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It was later used as a stagecoach line.

After Congress approved a major spending bill to build 40,000 miles of interstate highways, the freeway began to take shape.

The Black Canyon Freeway initially started with an interchange at Grand Avenue that opened in 1957. Just a few years later, it reached Northern Avenue, according to ADOT. It just kept expanding from there. By 1964, the Black Canyon Freeway section of I-17 connected to the Carefree Highway; it was extended to Flagstaff in 1978.

Oldest movie filmed in Arizona

While many short silent films were made in Arizona as early as 1909, the first feature-length film made in Arizona was, well, "Arizona."