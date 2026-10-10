'Strikes terror to the mind of man'

An Arizona Daily Star story written in 2009 by Elaine Raines recapped the newspaper's original reporting about how the Sonoran Earthquake immediately affected Tucson. Here are excerpts:

The trembling in Tucson began in the afternoon of May 3, 1887, at exactly twelve and a half minutes past two, according to the regulator in Black’s jewelry store. At least, that is when that timepiece froze.

Then, for nearly two minutes, an earthquake shook Tucson, much of Southern Arizona and northern Mexico.

According to the Star’s report the next day, the earthquake began with a rumbling sound of a kind "which strikes terror to the mind of man and at once causes him to realize his insignificance as compared to the power which holds the earth in the hollow of his hand.”

Folks on the streets reportedly got sick from the waving motion. The dome on the courthouse moved back and forth “like a tall tree," the Star reported. When a school building started swaying, one teacher fainted.

In the Santa Catalina Mountains, a cloud of dust quickly rose, obscuring the peaks from view. “Great slices of the mountain gave way and went tumbling down into the canyons," the Star wrote.

Though the quake was centered near Bavispe, Mexico, about 200 miles southeast of Tucson, the waves fanned out about 400 miles. They were estimated to be traveling at 5 miles per second when they arrived in Tucson.