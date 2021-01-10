As Tucson's baby elephant tips the scales at 900 pounds, she's working on balance, speed

As for her successes with training sessions, Penzi has completely mastered target training.

Training sessions at the zoo are done through positive reinforcement and are voluntary for the elephants. The sessions allow staff to evaluate the elephants and ensure they’re healthy.

During target training, keepers put their hand out, inviting the elephants to touch their hand with the tip of their trunk. Target training helps teach the elephants to follow the keepers.

Penzi’s next hurdle is learning to hold still — something she usually doesn’t do for more than a few seconds.

‘MASTERING HER BODY’

In the last month, Penzi has been “mastering her body” a bit more, Dodds says. Penzi has been especially excited about her balance and speed.

“She spends a lot of time coming across logs and small objects and toys and trying to balance her feet on them,” Dodds says.

Penzi is also getting faster, often trying to run ahead of the rest of the herd to be the first one at their destination. Dodds says she usually runs and throws her ears out — a sign that she’s excited.