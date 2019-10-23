If you go

What: Ballet Tucson’s Fall Concert

When: An opening gala will be held at 6:30 p.m. with a performance at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The gala will include a pre-performance reception, live music, a silent auction and and post-performance champagne and dessert reception with company artists. Additional performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

Where: Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd on the University of Arizona campus

Tickets: Opening night gala tickets are $100 per person. General admission tickets to the performances are $45 with discounts available through brownpapertickets.com or 1-800-838-3006.

More information: ballettucson.org

