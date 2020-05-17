Binge-worthy British shows are a click away with your Pima County Library card

The Los Angeles Times called Acorn TV “an alternate universe of terrific British television.” Featuring 80-plus exclusive shows, curated collections, and Acorn TV originals, you’ll be binge-watching in no time.
Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library. All you need to access them is a library card.
- “The Good Karma Hospital,” a medical drama about a junior English doctor working in India;
- “Murdoch Mysteries,” a beloved, award-winning Canadian mystery series;
- “And Then There Were None,” a series based on the bestselling crime novel by Agatha Christie;
- “The Trench,” a riveting drama about young British soldiers stationed on the western front during World War I.
Like these? Be sure to check out all the entertainment the library has to offer at tucne.ws/1f2t.
