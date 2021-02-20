How the Pima County library is connecting with children, families during COVID-19

Through the program, parents can come to the library and pick up snacks for their children. I arranged with the food bank to deliver the snacks to the library, sorted them into individual boxes, and got them ready for parents to come in and collect.

I was eager to see any of my story time regulars, and finally after a couple of weeks I got a visit from one. He came to our table with his parents to take some snacks. Handing out snacks from a distance through our masks is not the same personal interaction that I missed from the pre-pandemic story times, but I was so relieved and happy to see one of my story time children healthy and doing well. He told me he missed playing with the other children at story time, and after I showed him I had snacks, he told me he would rate me a “200 out of 100.”

Later, I began to see almost all of the regular attendees. One girl came in with her grandmother and said, “Look, Tima, I put on lipstick today!” She lowered her mask very briefly to show me her new makeup. I told her when the pandemic is over that she can do my makeup, and she laughed and began to eat her snacks.