Retired Tucson educators help enhance education in Belize

Harriet was stung that her “giving back” had gone awry. But then another collaboration opportunity presented itself — with Tom: Touring the campus of her Belize City high school, they ran into the current principal, Salome Tillett. In the course of their conversation, Harriet recounted the Writing Project fiasco. Tillett looked at both of them and said, “I am president of the Belize Association of Principals of Secondary Schools, and we could use your help.”

Thus, in 2007, the Scarboroughs became a professional development team for Belize education.

Principal Tillett has nothing but praise for the work of Harriet and Tom. “While they have personally mentored me, and I like to claim them,” she writes, “they have done much to improve the secondary education landscape for Belize.” They have given workshops to the full, fifty-school association of secondary school principals, who, in turn, have brought them to their schools to work with faculty and staffs. “If you were to ask any secondary school educator about ‘professional learning communities,’ ‘no-shame, no-blame teaching,’ ‘backward design,’ ‘high expectations teaching,’” she continues, “I have no doubt it would be attributed to working with this dynamic team.”