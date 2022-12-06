Buy oddities, curiosities and antiques at this Tucson market

The Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market will be ringing in the holidays at a new venue, The Grand Luxe, Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11.

Show organizer Bridgett Scofield said their last Dirty T, held in October at the Tucson Expo Center, did very well, but the new space, at 1365 W. Grant Road, has a large parking lot, where the event will be holding a cruise-in and barbecue on Friday night, and a car show put on by the Peligrosos Car Club on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The car club will be collecting toys for Ramon’s Miracle on 31st, an annual toy drive for Tucson-area children. Toy donations will be accepted throughout the weekend.

The outdoor space will also be used as vendor area on Saturday and Sunday, Scofield said, and even has enough room for several food trucks. Off The Hook Seafood and Fatboy Sandos are both slated to attend.

Beyond the outdoor activities, the Dirty T Flea is bringing back its usual mix of vintage clothing and accessories, vintage home décor, antiques, outsider art, oddities and curiosities to the inside space. More than 75 vendors have signed on this time around.

The Friday night party, which includes a scaled-back vendor market, runs from 6 p.m. until midnight. The full market runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for the entire weekend with children 12 and younger getting in free. Half of the price of admission will go toward the purchase of more toys.