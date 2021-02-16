After a dozen years performing for others,Tucson reggae DJ releases debut album

The guest artists recorded their parts and emailed the digital tracks to Anthony, who shipped them off to a producer, who mastered the album.

“Thank God for technology. If COVID would have happened in the ’80s, that wouldn’t have happened,” said Anthony, 35.

“Zona Riddim” draws from Anthony’s love of old-school reggae, the family-friendly music that he grew up with in his dad’s Twelve Tribes Reggae Shop at 708 E. Ninth St. There is no explicit language or content warnings; it’s the kind of music Anthony said he would feel comfortable sharing with his six children.

“It’s something I can play with my daughter in the car and not worry,” he said. “Somebody could be proud to listen to it in front of their grandparents. I feel it’s something that everybody can listen to.”

Before last March, Anthony juggled a busy performance life — he DJ’ed five nights a week at a handful of local clubs including Mr. Head’s, the Hideout and the now-closed Chicago Bar, and toured with Safaree — in addition to running the shop that his father Papa Ranger opened in 1990.