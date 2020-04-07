Coronavirus forces Made in Tucson Market to go virtual

North Fourth Avenue’s popular Made in Tucson Market originally scheduled to be held on April 18 can now be found online.

The Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition is working with the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association to make sure that Tucsonans don’t miss out on all the cool items that local artisans have to offer.

The virtual market, which features more than 120 local makers, is taking place at fourthavenue.org/virtual-spring-made-in-tucson-market from now until the end of the month.

Creators include Bottle Rocket Design, a business that creates flower pots and other items out of glass waste; Mini Hobo Bags, purveyors of Southwest-inspired homemade totes; and artist Donovan White.

New profiles of participating creators are added daily on facebook.com/madeintucson.

Like every other live event in town, Made in Tucson chose to cancel its April event in mid-March in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, call 624-5004.

