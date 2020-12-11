Find Tucson-inspired prints, postcards, stickers and earrings from this artist

“My creativity is in full mode all the time,” she says.

Rausch started Juju and Moxie after working as a sign artist for Trader Joe’s for five years.

“While I love lettering, there’s a part of me that loves working with materials in my hands and I didn’t get that with the 2D version of laying paints on boards,” she says.

“(Juju and Moxie) went from a hobby to just trying one show to five more shows to getting agreements with shops in town to getting online sales.”

Rausch says she’s always been creative, though she wouldn’t say she was always artistic.

“I had a fourth grade art teacher — from fourth grade until I graduated high school — and she never supported me and never thought what I did was that great,” she says. “I bounced around in college and tried different majors and nothing had anything to do with anything artsy. But I had kids and I was like, ‘Now or never.’ If you think you can do it, just start doing it.”

Rausch doesn’t have any formal training when it comes to art, but she says: “I have many, many hours put in of working through the process of trying to get better.”