From boxes to walking sticks: Tucson man creates 19th century art

The boxes started as a gift to Kueffer’s grandchildren. He later discovered the antique locks he found and assembled on the boxes were all keyed alike, so his grandson got into his granddaughter’s box.

Nevertheless, the grandchildren loved them.

“So when I expanded into making boxes, I found that a lot of people that would come by my (art shows) wanted the boxes for very personal reasons,” Kueffer says. “One man put all his legacy items in it to pass on to his grandchildren.”

‘Leaving something behind’

Kueffer went to high school in New York City, but is a self-proclaimed military brat who traveled all over the world with his family. He took art classes at the embassy schools and started oil painting — which he still does — while in Taiwan in the 1960s. He later graduated from the University of Denver and attended the University of Arizona for his master’s degree.

Kueffer enlisted in the Army in 1969.

“Vietnam came along and I went into the service,” he says. “There, I had a long career in the military — both active duty and reserved duty — and I ended my career in Korea in 2007. I went through a crisis because all of a sudden, I lost my entire peer group and everything I was about.