Meet your makers: Find handmade soaps at this shop on Tucson's east side

She shares that creative process with customers through “create and take,” in which community members can book an appointment to make products of their own at Conklin’s shop, located on East Tanque Verde Road near North Kolb Road.

Most of Conklin’s products are all-natural, with the exception of items that have an added fragrance oil. But in that case, the oil makes up less than 1% of the entire recipe, Conklin says.

Some scents are influenced by the desert — including ingredients such as creosote and desert sage. Among the many soap scents available, the most popular are saguaro blossom, desert rain and blue agave.

And Conklin is the sole person behind the craft. She says she can make one loaf of soap — which then creates 44 bars — in about 40 minutes.

“It’s like my little zen place or meditation,” she says. “When I get into the zone, it’s nice. I like to think I’m infusing (my products) with positive energy because I never soap when I’m mad or something’s going on.

“Usually when I’m doing my stuff, it’s with joy.”