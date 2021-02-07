Oro Valley fast-casual BBQ joint turns to Texas, Carolinas for inspiration

Salted Pig is owned by the mother-and-son team of Debbie and Jacob Hoffman, who Lukas said own three pizzerias and a steakhouse in Maryland, where they were before moving to Oro Valley a few years ago. The family still has a role in those restaurants, Lukas said.

Salted Pig has been two years in the making. Initially the restaurant was supposed to be full-service, but COVID-19 forced the owners to rethink the restaurant as a fast-casual model to fit in with pandemic social distancing restrictions.

"We started putting out ideas and trying to figure ways to engineer completely hybrid service models," Lukas said. "As things have gone forward, at least for us getting started, we are going to embrace more of that fast-casual model.”

Lukas, who has been involved in the project for about nine months, said they had initially hoped to open late last spring or early summer, but they kept pushing the date back largely in response to the rising COVID-19 numbers.

“After November definitely seemed unattainable, we pushed back to January and little hiccups here and there, and now it’s February," Lukas said.

Salted Pig will open at 11 a.m. Friday. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Find out more at: facebook.com/saltedpigbbq or saltedpigbbq.com.

