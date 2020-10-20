Patio pints: Tucson breweries, bars take business outside during COVID-19

The patio seats 22 and gives guests the option of watching passersby walking along the sidewalk on one side or passing cars on the other.

Ten55 co-owner Chris Squires said while some of the other restaurants and bars downtown have built patios that are meant to be temporary, they wanted theirs to last.

“We were trying to think how this might work in the long run,” Squires said. “We have nine months of perfect weather for sitting outside. The more outdoor seating we have, the better.”

When the city went into lockdown in March, Ten55, which also has an extensive food menu, offered growler and crowler fills, but didn’t open its kitchen until late May.

Even now, the brewery has not opened its indoor dining area. Except for their patio service, they are strictly pickup.

“When the patio is full every day for a week or two, I’ll take that as the universe telling me it is time to safely open up a couple of tables inside,” Squires said. “We are taking it very safe and very slow.”